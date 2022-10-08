Lea Michele looks chic in a black blazer as she heads to a performance of Funny Girl on Broadway

Lea Michele nailed business chic in a textured black blazer, which she wore over her shoulders, and matching slacks as she headed to Broadway on Friday.

While on her way to the August Wilson Theater for a new performance of her musical Funny Girl, the 36-year-old Glee star appeared cheerful as she kindly waved and smiled at the audience.

She teamed her timeless look with a few shades of black, a matching belt with a gold buckle, open-toed leather heels and her dark brown locks in a low ponytail.

In addition, the triple threat was holding a large black bag and glimpsed the three blue butterflies tattooed on her right foot.

Her latest sighting comes after speaking to Good Morning America about stepping into some really big shoes before singing a song from the show on Friday.

When asked if she would like her idol Barbra Streisand, who famously played Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, came over to watch her performance, Michele said yes and it would be “incredible.”

Funny Girl is a musical with music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, which first opened on Broadway in 1964.

Streisand performed on stage and then starred in the 1968 film starring Omar Sharif.

Lea shared: “Everyone knows my love for Barbra Streisand, I expressed that of Glee, of growing up, and she made Funny Girl what it is and we would love it if she came to the show.

“It would be incredible if she came,” Lea commented.

As for being back on Broadway, she said it makes her happy.

“It’s so exciting to be a part of the Broadway community, to return home for me, I love it so much,” she said.

“I started performing when I was eight years old on Les Miserables and now being back on Broadway many years later on my fifth show, it was a dream come true to star as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.”

As for juggling the show and being a mother to her two-year-old son Ever, she says she’s just doing her best.

“I’m figuring it out, I’ve got the best man, he’s great, it helps. But it is a challenge. My son knows I’m singing and I’m going to work,” she said.

She also told her son that she loves him and will see him later.