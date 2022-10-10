Lea Michele keeps it casual cool in jeans and striped sweater as she steps out in New York City

Lea Michele made a fashionable appearance when she stepped out in New York City earlier on Sunday afternoon.

The former Glee star, 36, opted for stylish comfort in jeans and a warm sweater as she stopped for a refreshment in the bustling city.

The mother of one recently returned to Broadway in September last month to play the part of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, which has since garnered her critical acclaim.

The talented singer wore a long-sleeved zebra print sweater that consisted of a low V-cut.

The Broadway star paired the stylish top by slipping into classic jeans and showing off her slender legs.

Lea added a pair of closed black heels for a classic touch to her overall look for her weekend getaway in the big apple.

As she enjoyed a stroll in the cooler fall temperatures, the actress sipped a refreshing green drink to stay hydrated throughout the day.

To enhance her appearance, Leah carried a large black bag placed in the crook of her elbow.

She added a long, dainty necklace and black sunglasses to protect her eyes when she stepped out into the blazing sun.

The star draped a black jacket over her right arm in case it got a little chilly later in the afternoon.

Lea has had a busy schedule as she took on the lead role of Fanny Brice in the hit Broadway production titled Funny Girl.

The beauty officially took over from Beanie Feldstein earlier last month in September and received positive reviews from critics.

Dream Come True: Earlier last September, Lea took over the Broadway role as Fanny Brice in the popular musical production Funny Girl.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy FallonLea opened up about performing as Fanny on Broadway.

“It’s been so great. It was great,” she explained that she was part of the production.

She also expressed how excited she was to return to the Broadway stage. Lea started in the industry by playing in musicals as a child, such as Les Misérables in 1995.

“That in itself is so incredible,” she said of her return. “I’ve wanted to go back to Broadway for so many years. I’ve been gone for 15 years.’

The star continued, “To be back and be on the show I’ve loved for so many years… I’m such a fan of this production.”

Return: Lea began her star career when she was a child and was cast in the 1995 Broadway production of Les Misérables

Passion: The singer was seen at the August Wilson Theater earlier last month in September

When Lea isn’t performing in front of a cheering crowd and adoring fans, the beauty loves to spend time with her family.

The star tied the knot with businessman Zandy Reich in 2019 during a romantic wedding ceremony in Napa.

The couple welcomed their son in August 2020 and recently celebrated his second birthday.

The proud mom shared adorable photos with her Instagram followers capturing special moments during the special day.

Happy: During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lea said she’s “such a fan of this production”; seen in NYC in September on the stage of Funny Girl