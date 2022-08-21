Lea Michele celebrates son’s second birthday with truck themed party

<!–

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich pulled out all the stops on Saturday for their son Ever’s second birthday.

The Glee star, 35, shared several photos from the big event on her Instagram.

In the first photo, she was holding her little one in her arms with his head turned away from the camera.

She smiled with a broad grin and her dark black hair was tied tightly behind her head.

The second photo showed the Bronx resident and her 39-year-old husband standing in the yard with their little one.

For the last photo, Michele shared a blue cake decorated with a yellow truck and orange construction cones.

Ever’s name was at the bottom of the delicious looking dessert.

Michele captioned the series of photos, ‘Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet Ever. Mama and Papa love you more than you’ll ever know.’

The couple adorned with blue and white banners reading ‘Happy Birthday’ hung in front of a wide open window.

Another shot on her Instagram story showed her little one biting into a truck-shaped sugar cookie, the remains of the bite sticking to his face and chin.

On the table were cake pops and other goodies in the shape of a truck.

While the party was definitely for Ever’s birthday, it also marked one of the last family days Michele might have for a while.

The Scream Queens actress will soon land her Broadway role as Fanny on the show Funny Girl, which she’ll start on September 6.

Some behind-the-scenes photos from Funny Girl’s rehearsals were recently shared on the show’s social media.

The revival’s Twitter has given a sneak peek at her rendition of I’m The Greatest Star — a song inextricably linked to the show’s original lead actress, Barbra Streisand.

The new video features an audio recording of Lea singing the bridge of the song, accompanied solely by a rehearsal pianist.

Fanny Brice, a true vaudeville star and the show’s lead character, sings the song early in the storyline as she desperately tries to land a job as a chorus girl.

An intertitle teases the audience: “A STAR RETURNS,” alluding to Funny Girl being Lea’s first time back on Broadway since the 2006 musical Spring Awakening.

Incidentally, Spring Awakening, which turned Lea into a stage star, was directed by Michael Mayer, who is also at the helm of this Funny Girl revival.