Lea Michele cancels summer Life In Music tour to focus on Funny Girl

Lea Michele’s team announced on Tuesday that she has canceled the rest of her Life in Music tour.

That’s because the dates conflict directly with the demanding rehearsals for her upcoming Broadway return in Funny Girl, as she replaces Beanie Feldstein.

Michele will be singing, dancing and performing as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl starting September 6 and needs as much rehearsal time as possible before the curtains open, forcing the tour to be canceled abruptly.

The 35-year-old actress announced her summer tour in May and just a few weeks ago kicked off the performances that would all take place at City Winery locations in the US.

With no new dates in sight, it looks like only half of her commitment will be fulfilled.

Loyal fans reacted with disappointment on social media, saying how unfortunate it was that Michele only went through three of the six planned concerts.

The second half of the tour was supposed to start in mid-August but has now been canceled and ticket holders are being refunded.

City Winery Chicago, Atlanta and Nashville events are canceled.

The first batch of cancellation announcements went to Chicago City Winery event ticketholders via email which read: “We are sorry to inform you that due to a recently confirmed Broadway rehearsal scheduling conflict, the Lea Michele show is scheduled for 8/14/22 at City Winery Chicago has to be cancelled. All ticket purchases have been refunded to your original payment method and you should see it back within 7-10 business days. We and Lea Michele sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you again at City Winery at our next event!’

Fans with tickets to the other concert dates later confirmed that the other remaining shows were also cancelled.

In July, it was announced that Lea would make her Broadway comeback as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.

Michele made it clear that the new role would require her to work overtime to learn tap dancing and fully embrace her new character.

While Michele has still not publicly commented on the cancellation of her tour, her social media and that of the official Funny Gir’ production are sharing photos and videos of the behind-the-scenes rehearsals.