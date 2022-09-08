Lea Michele appears to be in high spirits at celebration for Broadway’s Funny Girl in NYC

Lea Michele was all smiles as she celebrated the opening week of Broadway’s Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theater in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old actress — who replaced Beanie Feldstein in the lead role of Fanny Brice in the revival — was surrounded by friends and co-stars, including co-creator of Glee, Ryan Murphy.

The duo had a happy reunion, with Michele looking visibly emotional as she hugged the 56-year-old showrunner.

Michele famously played the lead role as Rachel Berry in the musical comedy series, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

Murphy co-created Glee with his longtime collaborator Brad Falchuk and screenwriter Ian Brennan.

Michele’s behavior on the set of the show became a hot topic amid the pandemic as several of her former co-stars took to social media to share their alleged negative experiences with the actress.

Despite the drama, Michele is able to win back the admiration of fans with her already critically acclaimed performance in Funny Girl.

And just after six standing ovations, Michele seemed ready to revel in the glory at Wednesday night’s Funny Girl shindig.

She wore a shiny turquoise dress that showed off her muscular arms during the celebration.

The Emmy-nominated performer tied her hair in a tight bun for the duration of the event, where she was pictured with the Broadway show’s director, Michael Mayer, as well as her co-star Ramin Karimloo.

Her husband, Zandy Reich, as well as her parents Marc and Edith showed up to support the actress.

She was also joined by Jonathan Groff and John Gallager Jr, with whom she starred in Spring Awakening.

Lovebirds: Michele has been married to Reich since 2019 and the couple share two-year-old son Ever

Funny Girl revolves around the life of comedian Brice and her turbulent relationship with Nick Arnstein.

The play made its Broadway debut in 1964, and Barbra Streisand received critical acclaim for her work on the project.

She also starred as Brice in the film adaptation of the musical, which premiered in 1968 and was a hit with critics and audiences alike.

The first revival of the piece was produced in the West End in 2016, and Sheridan Smith portrayed the late artist.

It was announced that a Broadway revival of Funny Girl would be produced in 2021.

Beanie Feldstein, 29, was also revealed to have signed on to appear as Brice in August.

Production began with previews last March, and the program officially debuted the following month.

The musical’s revival received mostly negative reviews, with much criticism of the Booksmart actress.

Feldstein surprisingly announced that she had decided to leave the show in early July.

That same month, it was revealed that Michele had signed up to fill the actress’s shoes.

The Glee actress has since received much praise for her performance following her debut, which took place on Tuesday.