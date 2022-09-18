Lea Michele addresses rumors that she can’t read in a hilarious new video

Lea Michele joked about a viral theory about her alleged illiteracy with a humorous video she shared on her TikTok account on Sunday.

In the clip, the 36-year-old actress used a sound bite from The Kardashians and added a text image to her post that read, “Call Jonathan to read me the responses to my first TikTok.”

The artist, who is recovering from COVID-19, has previously been the target of ridicule after several of her fans insinuated that she couldn’t read, and she has denied the rumor several times in the past.

Michele was previously a member of TikTok and joked about her debut performance as Fanny Brice in the Funny Girl revival on Broadway in her very first post on the app on Saturday.

The Glee singer shared a side-by-side video recreating user javirod305’s original clip.

Michele is on temporary leave from production after recently testing positive for COVID-19 just days after opening night.

In the short video, Michele’s lip synced with Don’t Rain on My Parade, the musical’s most recognizable song.

After getting through just one line, she stopped to give a subdued wave to where her audience would be as applause rang out.

She then sang the next line before quickly moving her hands up and down and assuming a fanciful pose.

The New York resident captioned the video, “#duet with @javirod305 #funnygirl Obviously I can’t wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week.”

Michele, who took over the role of Fanny Brice from actress Beanie Feldstein, confirmed her positive coronavirus test last weekend.

She told her Instagram that she was following via a Story post that “production protocols” require her to take a temporary absence from the show.

“Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. According to production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for ten days,” said Michele, who made her debut as Fanny Brice earlier this week.

She went on to explain that the behind-the-scenes cast and crew of the musical have been dealing with a COVID-19 crisis that has led to significant absences in recent weeks.

“Luckily staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from exposure. Funny Girl is and still is tackling a massive wave of COVID with nearly a dozen corporate members currently inactive,” she wrote.

“We’re almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies do such an incredible job of keeping our show going.”

Despite her current health issues, Michele took a moment to get her hands on her “dream role” of Fanny Brice and how she’s looking forward to returning to the stage.

“This week was a dream come true and I can’t wait to come back — you better get ready. See you soon,” Michele concluded, followed by a red heart emoji.