LDI not designed to withstand the ‘cruelty’ of the gold-plated market sell-off

A banker who helped design the retirement investment strategy that nearly collapsed last week said it wasn’t designed to withstand the “cruelty” of the gold market sell-off that drove it to the brink.

Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, one of the architects of liability-driven investing (LDI), defended the strategy, saying it had “helped stabilize pension funding over the past two decades.”

LDI funds tied to millions of final pay pension plans teetered on the brink of default after a bond market sell-off in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.

That led to a £65 billion intervention by the Bank of England to stabilize the market in British bonds, known as gilts.

Konotey-Ahulu was part of a team at US bank Merrill Lynch that developed LDI in 2003. He later founded investment consultancy Redington.

The idea behind LDI was to “immunize” final pay plans against big moves in interest rates and inflation, Konotey-Ahulu told the Financial Times in an interview.

But going back to last week’s chaos, he added: “What happened was that the gold market was hit by the equivalent of a category four hurricane and the LDI system was not built to withstand a weather system of that ferocity.” to resist.’

Konotey-Ahulu said that until last week, LDI had “worked like a charm” for pension funds, helping to “give millions of defined benefit members a future.”