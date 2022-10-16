Lazio director Igli Tare claims Juventus, Roma, Milan and Inter Milan are ‘technically bankrupt’

<!–

Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare believes that the biggest clubs in Italian football such as Inter, AC Milan and Juventus are ‘bankrupt’ and will only continue to exist because the Italian football system cannot function without them.

In a talk, as reported by FCInterNews, Tare gave a critical look at the business model of Italy’s biggest clubs.

His lecture raised eyebrows, as while Paris Saint-Germain are about to announce a reported loss of €300 million for the fiscal year, Tare has turned his anger closer to home.

“There are only four clubs in Italy that are still family-owned: Udinese, Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli,” Tare said, although Atalanta is now technically co-owned by an American fund.

‘I am for that kind of ownership, because multinationals only have commercial interests and you lose the joy of football, that passion and love for the sport.

‘These funds work with algorithms and do not care about the history of the club or the city. I am an old school fan. This is my 15th year at Lazio, I am fortunate to work with a club that has a virtuous approach to finance.

“Today there are clubs, such as Juventus, Roma, Milan and Inter, that are technically bankrupt, but they are kept alive because the system needs them.

‘It is important that we have more clubs that look at the long term with projects.’