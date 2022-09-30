Layer Hall effect and hidden Berry curvature in antiferromagnetic insulators
Every time a new Hall effect is discovered, a wave of research is inspired. The first experiment with a new type of Hall effect, the low Hall effect, was reported by Xu’s group at Harvard University. In the layer Hall effect, electrons from the upper and lower layers are deflected in opposite directions and measured by applying an out-of-plane electric field to break the PT symmetry, where P and T represent inversion symmetry and time reversal symmetry, respectively.
The authors proposed a universal picture in terms of hidden Berry curvature for the low Hall effect. They show that the existence of the low Hall effect is irrelevant to the electric field, which is similar to the valley/spin Hall effect. Therefore, they also proposed an alternative approach, the non-local measurement, to identify the low Hall effect, without applying the electric field.
The authors revealed three distinct features to enhance the low Hall effect in PT-symmetric antiferromagnetic insulators. In addition, the authors proposed more material candidates for the low Hall effect, which will lead to more experimental explorations. The hidden physics may be generalized to many degrees of freedom in the future, including spin, orbital, and circular polarizations.
The research was published in National Scientific Reviewand the study was led by Prof. Hai-Zhou Lu and Prof. Qihang Liu (Shenzhen Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering and Department of Physics, Southern University of Science and Technology).
