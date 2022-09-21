Barrister Daniel Bennett (pictured) has been fined £500 after allowing abusive tweets to be sent from Twitter account @arrytuttle

A lawyer linked to a pro-Corbyn Twitter account used to abuse Jewish TV stars Rachel Riley and Tracy-Ann Oberman has been fined £500 for a new series of ‘offensive’ and ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet.

Daniel Bennett allowed the tweets to be sent from the anonymous account, which included branding a prominent lawyer as a “lying propagandist” who shared “fraudulent” anti-Semitism stories, a tribunal heard.

The tweets, sent over nine months between 2018 and 2019, were addressed to attorney Adam Wagner, who sat in the same top human rights chamber as Mr Bennett, Doughty Street Chambers.

Mr Wagner is one of the UK’s top legal experts on Covid laws and human rights issues and is a frequent commentator on TV and radio.

The now-defunct ‘Harry Tuttle’ Twitter account was also used to harass Channel 4’s 36-year-old Rachel Riley and fervent support for then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had become mired in allegations of anti-Semitism within the party.

Mr Wagner said the account was “running a campaign of anonymous abuse and intimidation against me and others involved in the Labor anti-Semitism issue.”

A misconduct hearing was told that Mr Bennett was not the author of the offending tweets but “could and should have prevented them from appearing”.

The Bar Standards Board tribunal heard that Mr Bennett was one of a number of unnamed individuals who were part of the @arrytuttle Twitter account from which offensive Tweets were posted.

The name of the account – which has since been deleted – is said to be a reference to Robert De Niro’s character Harry Tuttle in the 1985 film Brazil.

‘Harry Tuttle’, followed by 4,500 people, tweeted widely in online debates about anti-Semitism in the Labor Party during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

In addition to Mr Wagner, Countdown star Rachel Riley and actress Tracy Ann Oberman were also mentioned in tweets from the account.

In a 2020 Supreme Court lawsuit filed by Ms. Riley, Ms. Oberman and David Collier, an anti-Semitism campaigner, Mr. Bennett was ordered to hand over deleted tweets and details about who had access to the account.

Several prominent Jewish lawyers were also persecuted by the bill.

Some of the ‘inappropriate’ and ‘offensive’ tweets to Mr Wagner by the account included

Countdown star Rachel Riley (pictured) and actress Tracy-Ann Oberman were also mentioned in tweets from the account

In a 2020 Supreme Court lawsuit filed by Ms. Riley, Ms. Oberman (pictured) and David Collier, an anti-Semitism campaigner, Mr. Bennett was ordered to hand over deleted tweets and details about who had access to the account.

Another tweet from Harry Tuttle in September 2018 said: “Adam Wagner is a lying propagandist who puts our entire community to shame with his slander.

“All of Adam’s anti-Semitism stories are fraudulent. And he knows’

Another said: “Every day, Jews of the self-proclaimed ‘mainstream’ platform direct hatred against left-wing Jews. Every day they misrepresent the facts. Every day they pretend the left-wing Jews are anti-Semitic.’

“I think we can conclude from this thread that Adam Wagner hates left-wing Jews,” another Tweet added.

Wagner was also charged with “working for Campaign Against Antisemitism, another prosecution agency that hires private attorneys to get Corbyn.”

In 2019, Wagner said the charges against him could be interpreted as anti-Semitic tropes like the “Jew as a lying manipulator from the shadowy sidelines.”

After the tribunal was published nearly two weeks ago on Sept. 9, Mr. Wagner tweeted an update saying, “This has all been incredibly stressful, as you might imagine, so I’m not going to say anything more about it for now.”

Mr Bennett told the tribunal that the insulting and insulting terms of the tweets “crossed the line” for acceptable communication and that his failure to act was the result of a “significant loss of perspective” on his part at the relevant time.

In 2019, Mr Bennett, who is also Jewish, left his Doughty Street rooms after his involvement in the account was revealed.

The panel concluded that he had “behaved in a way that could diminish confidence in him and the profession.”

It ruled: ‘Mr Bennett may be tweeted, inappropriate and offensive tweets towards Adam Wagner.

“The violation is serious enough to warrant both a reprimand and a fine.”

He was fined £500 by the court.

In July 2020, Riley and Oberman dropped their joint libel suit against another lawyer for retweeting a critical blog post about the couple.

In 2021, Riley was awarded £10,000 in damages from a Supreme Court judge after he sued Laura Murray, then an aide to Corbyn, over comments on Twitter.