Lawyer of flamboyant socialite Anthony Hess struggles through court appearance with a bothersome cat

The lawyer for a notorious socialite accused of trafficking meth, cocaine and ketamine into Australia as part of a major syndicate has appeared in court with a cat.

Sydney lawyer Melissa Huseyin streamed into Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via video link from what appeared to be her office.

She had represented Anthony Hess, who was arrested in Melbourne in June during a joint Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police operation.

Hess’ high-profile associations include his former ‘best friend’ Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton (centre) and former Mongolian bikie president Toby Mitchell (right)

Hess is accused of attempting to import and possess 4 kg each of cocaine and meth, as well as 1 kg of ketamine and faces 25 years in prison if convicted

In comic scenes, Mrs Huseyin kept a straight face as her needy cat appeared on screen and continued to try to sit on her lap as she addressed judge Kieran Gilligan.

Hess is accused of attempting to import and possess 4 kg each of cocaine and meth and 1 kg of ketamine.

The former social scene darling also appeared in court via video link, but in contrast to his lawyer’s lavish surroundings, Hess appeared from prison.

With the slim suits he’s used to replaced by prison greens, the 43-year-old initially attended the hearing to find his lawyer stuck in silence.

Hess repeatedly yelled at Ms. Huseyin as she stared blankly down the screen.

When she eventually rejoined the hearing, things went from mildly entertaining to entertaining.

Told by Mr Gilligan Hess, now facing a “major trial”, Ms Huseyin continued to refer to the respected judge as a lowly “registrar”.

It was then that she was forced to wrestle with her curious cat, whose head could be seen sticking up behind her even after she shot it away.

With the case immediately adjourned to allow Ms Huseyin to get her head around the 404-gigabyte police task, Mr Hess intervened again when Mr Gilligan considered releasing basic court documents to the media.

“Don’t do it Mel,” Hess yelled at his attorney, who expressed no problem with his charges being split.

Hess’s alleged violation is no laughing matter, as the suspected drug dealer faces 25 years in prison if convicted.

Hess, 40, is known for his ill-fated friendship with Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton

Hess claimed the 2013 liposuction surgery made him look like a ‘freak show’ for eight years, and was so ashamed of his body that he hid or edited his abs in shirtless photos. He had the injury repaired in Colombia late last year (bottom right)

The syndicate allegedly imported up to 15 kg of medicine per shipping to Australia from USA and Europe.

Hess was the sixth person arrested in the joint police operation.

Known for vandalizing Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko’s office as part of a long-running feud, Hess has worked as everything from an influencer to a sex worker.

Hess denied the vandalism, saying ‘gay guys don’t do graffiti’, and the court agreed, but he was fined $2,400 in November after new video evidence was discovered proving his guilt.

His row with former BFF Hampton was no less dramatic, with pictures of the pair shopping last year crucial to the MAFS favorite being fined for breaching quarantine rules.

Since their messy breakup, they haven’t missed an opportunity to snipe at each other on social media.

In July, he unwittingly spread the Delta strain of the coronavirus to at least 60 people in a single weekend during a party bender in Los Angeles.

Ms Huseyin will remain behind bars until December 12, when he will next appear in court.