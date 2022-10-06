Lawyer of flamboyant socialite Anthony Hess struggles through court appearance with a bothersome cat
- Anthony Hess, 43, has been charged with drug trafficking in Melbourne
- Allegedly part of a syndicate importing 35kg of a shipment from the US and Europe
- Long history of controversy including feud with PR queen Roxy Jacenko
- High-profile associates included ex-BFF Stacey Hampton, bikie Toby Mitchell
- Sydney lawyer Melissa Huseyin appeared in a Melbourne court with a tabby cat
The lawyer for a notorious socialite accused of trafficking meth, cocaine and ketamine into Australia as part of a major syndicate has appeared in court with a cat.
Sydney lawyer Melissa Huseyin streamed into Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via video link from what appeared to be her office.
She had represented Anthony Hess, who was arrested in Melbourne in June during a joint Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police operation.
Sydney lawyer Melissa Huseyin had to contend with bad equipment and a bad cat during a court hearing in Melbourne
Hess’ high-profile associations include his former ‘best friend’ Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton (centre) and former Mongolian bikie president Toby Mitchell (right)
Hess is accused of attempting to import and possess 4 kg each of cocaine and meth, as well as 1 kg of ketamine and faces 25 years in prison if convicted
In comic scenes, Mrs Huseyin kept a straight face as her needy cat appeared on screen and continued to try to sit on her lap as she addressed judge Kieran Gilligan.
Hess is accused of attempting to import and possess 4 kg each of cocaine and meth and 1 kg of ketamine.
The former social scene darling also appeared in court via video link, but in contrast to his lawyer’s lavish surroundings, Hess appeared from prison.
With the slim suits he’s used to replaced by prison greens, the 43-year-old initially attended the hearing to find his lawyer stuck in silence.
Hess repeatedly yelled at Ms. Huseyin as she stared blankly down the screen.
When she eventually rejoined the hearing, things went from mildly entertaining to entertaining.
Told by Mr Gilligan Hess, now facing a “major trial”, Ms Huseyin continued to refer to the respected judge as a lowly “registrar”.
It was then that she was forced to wrestle with her curious cat, whose head could be seen sticking up behind her even after she shot it away.
With the case immediately adjourned to allow Ms Huseyin to get her head around the 404-gigabyte police task, Mr Hess intervened again when Mr Gilligan considered releasing basic court documents to the media.
“Don’t do it Mel,” Hess yelled at his attorney, who expressed no problem with his charges being split.
Hess’s alleged violation is no laughing matter, as the suspected drug dealer faces 25 years in prison if convicted.
Sydney lawyer Melissa Huseyin (left) stood in court with a needy cat
Hess, 40, is known for his ill-fated friendship with Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton
Hess claimed the 2013 liposuction surgery made him look like a ‘freak show’ for eight years, and was so ashamed of his body that he hid or edited his abs in shirtless photos. He had the injury repaired in Colombia late last year (bottom right)
The syndicate allegedly imported up to 15 kg of medicine per shipping to Australia from USA and Europe.
Hess was the sixth person arrested in the joint police operation.
Known for vandalizing Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko’s office as part of a long-running feud, Hess has worked as everything from an influencer to a sex worker.
Sydney lawyer Melissa Huseyin had to put up with a needy cat (stock image)
Hess denied the vandalism, saying ‘gay guys don’t do graffiti’, and the court agreed, but he was fined $2,400 in November after new video evidence was discovered proving his guilt.
His row with former BFF Hampton was no less dramatic, with pictures of the pair shopping last year crucial to the MAFS favorite being fined for breaching quarantine rules.
Since their messy breakup, they haven’t missed an opportunity to snipe at each other on social media.
In July, he unwittingly spread the Delta strain of the coronavirus to at least 60 people in a single weekend during a party bender in Los Angeles.
Ms Huseyin will remain behind bars until December 12, when he will next appear in court.
WHO IS ANTHONY HESS?
Hess (pictured with a friend), while in LA, became a Covid super-spreader by accidentally infecting at least 60 people with the Delta strain in a long weekend bender in July 2021.
Hess has variously worked as an Instagram influencer, brand ambassador, clothing seller and sex worker – but not as a Bitcoin trader, as he is often called.
Best known for his ill-fated friendship with Married At First Sight star Stacey Hampton and defeating Sydney PR queen Roxy Jacenko in court, fled to Los Angeles last year after falling out with ex-bikie boss mate Toby Mitchell.
While in LA, he became a Covid super spreader by accidentally infecting at least 60 people with the Delta strain in a long weekend bender in July 2021.
A month earlier he was fined $2,400 for spray-painting ‘Roxy is a**t’ at Ms Jacenko’s PR office in Sydney as part of a long-running feud.
Ms Jacenko issued a restraining order against him, but he had it thrown out in court as it could not be proven that he did the graffiti.
However, GoPro footage found during a search of Sydney street artist Anthony Lister during an unrelated rape investigation proved that Hess was the culprit.
Hess returned to Australia in January after his US visa was canceled when he flew to Colombia for cosmetic surgery.
Since then, he has mostly lived in Melbourne while working through a slow and painstaking process to regain his right to live in the United States.