Lawyer for Sergey Brin’s estranged wife says affair with Musk ‘outright lie’

Nicole Shanahan’s lawyer has come out swinging and denied that his client was having an affair with Elon Musk.

“Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole was having an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie, but also defamatory,” attorney Bryan Freedman told DailyMail.com in an exclusive statement.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal alleged that Musk slept with Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, 33, who served as a catalyst for their divorce.

Musk, 51, then tweeted a photo of himself partying with Brin, 48, in an attempt to refute the paper’s bomb claim.

Divorce negotiations between Shanahan and Brin are underway.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal alleged that Musk slept with Sergey Brin’s wife, Nicole Shanahan, who served as a catalyst for their divorce.

Elon Musk tweeted this photo Monday in response to a Wall Street Journal editor after the paper claimed he and Sergey Brin were not talking to each other over Musk’s apparent affair with Brin’s wife.

Musk continued to express his annoyance to the investigative editor of The Wall Street Journal on Monday, tweeting that he is trying to avoid the “supernova” attention on him in the wake of rumors that he was sleeping with Google’s co-founder’s wife.

He tweeted a photo of himself on Sunday partying with Sergey Brin in an attempt to refute the newspaper’s bomb threat that he had slept with Brin’s wife, Nicole, and that it served as a catalyst for their divorce.

Commenting on Investigations Editor Michael Siconolfi, Musk shared the photo and long with pants and fire emojis in a playful reference to the childish saying “liar, liar, pants on fire.”

Shanahan is a Stanford-educated attorney who works at the firm of Bio-Echa, an investment firm that puts money into projects such as enhancing “reproductive lifespan.”

Nicole Shanahan’s lawyer has come out swinging and denied that his client was having an affair with Elon Musk. Nicole is featured in the June 2021 issue of Silicon Valley

The CEO of billionaire Tesla continued to lament the coverage Monday night, tweeting, “The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks. Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks.’

“I will do my best to be head down focused on doing useful things for civilization,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal said it stuck with his story, which claims Musk and Shanahan had a romantic relationship with Art Basel last December, and that it not only cooled Musk’s friendship with Sergey, but was the catalyst for their divorce. .

“We are confident in our sourcing and we stand behind our reporting,” a newspaper spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

Musk’s photo shows him with Sergey and two other women. It’s unclear exactly where it was taken — Musk was last seen in Mykonos last week — but his jet flew Saturday from Austin, where he lives, to San Jose. He flew back to Austin on Sunday and landed at 11pm

Musk, 51, earlier Monday tweeted a photo of himself partying with Sergey Brin (pictured right) on Sunday in an attempt to refute the newspaper’s bomb threat that he was sleeping with Brin’s wife, Nicole (pictured left), and that it was the catalyst for their separation

Musk responded to Michael Siconolfi’s tweet praising newspaper reporters for the exclusive story Musk is now denying

He had previously denied the entire Journal report, which claimed he slept with Shanahan at Art Basel in Miami last December.

We are confident in our sourcing and we stand behind our reporting’

Google founder Brin filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The couple shares a four-year-old daughter.

Neither Brin nor his estranged wife, Nicole, have commented on the Journal’s claims.

Musk, however, has been in a Twitter frenzy, accusing the newspaper — which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. — of launching “hit pieces” against him throughout the year.

“WSJ should publish stories that really matter to their readers and have a solid factual basis, not random third-party rumors.

The character assassinations have hit a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-citizens. I work crazy hours so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans.

Musk with Brin (far right) in the early 2000s. The Wall Street Journal claimed the “affair” brought an abrupt end to the Brins’ marriage

Musk’s Twitter defense: 51-year-old repeatedly denied allegations in Monday’s Wall Street Journal report

Musk denied the report from The Wall Street Journal, calling it “more shortseller fud.” The billionaire claimed the newspaper had been running “hit pieces” and “character assassination” on him all year round

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan were shown on Lake Como last July. She said in January, when their divorce was announced: “I hope Sergey and I move forward with dignity, fairness and harmony for the sake of our child. And that’s what we’re both working towards.

Shanahan works for the firm Bia-Echo, an investment company that focuses on issues such as ‘reproductive longevity and equality’

“None of the key figures involved in these alleged misdeeds have even been interviewed!”

“The real problem here is that Michael Siconolfi lacks journalistic integrity.”

Siconolfi has not responded.

The article also claimed that Brin sold all of his interests in Musk’s companies.

The pair have been friends for years, with Brin giving Musk $500,000 in 2008 to help him fund Tesla at the height of the global financial crash.

He also lent Musk the Google Party Plane for the Tesla CEO’s wedding to actress Talulah Riley in 2010.

Sergey and Nicole were married for four years before he filed for divorce in January. He is the eighth richest man in the world with a net worth of $95 billion.

Brin is said to have multiple stakes in Musk’s many companies, all of which he has instructed his assistants to sell.

As the divorce proceedings began in January, Nicole told Puck, “I hope Sergey and I move forward with dignity, honesty and harmony for the sake of our child. And that’s what we’re both working towards.’