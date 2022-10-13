Lawyer: Djokovic has good chance of getting Australian visa

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) – A Melbourne immigration attorney says Novak Djokovic is likely to be successful if he applies for a visa to enter Australia for the season-opening tennis major next year, despite his high profile deportation in January.

It could be as simple as writing a letter to the Australian Border Force, explaining its exceptional circumstances and asking for any ban on return to be lifted.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion was banned from defending his Australian Open title this year after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga over his COVID-19 vaccination status that culminated in his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament. .

It meant he could face a ban of up to three years, but Australian Border Force officials have said it could be waived in certain circumstances – and each case will be judged on its merits.

And Djokovic has a case. He arrived at Melbourne Airport as the world’s top-ranked tennis player with a visa he obtained online and what he considered a valid medical exemption from the country’s strict laws for unvaccinated travelers, as it was approved by Tennis Australia and the state government of Victoria, where the tournament is held.

There was confusion and made headlines worldwide. As it turned out, that medical exemption allowed him entry into the tournament, which required all players, fans and officials to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but not necessarily enter the country. It was rejected by the Australian Border Force.

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke eventually used discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa on character grounds, declaring that he was a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment”.

Immigration attorney Kon-ming Tsai said he believes it would be “in Australia’s best interest” to admit Djokovic into the 2023 tournament.

“There’s no risk factor here to let him back in,” Tsai said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. “He’s not going to create a problem for the community. He is one of the world’s best tennis players and will be able to attract many foreign visitors.”

Djokovic has not officially said whether he will apply for a visa to Australia, while his Belgrade media group says it has so far had no information about the nine-time Australian Open winner’s plans regarding the January 16-29 tournament.

Australia has had a change of government and changed its border rules this year and as of July 6, incoming travelers are no longer required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. That removes an important barrier to entry for Djokovic.

The 35-year-old Serbian star, who has won recent tournaments in Kazakhstan and Israel, can now apply to the new immigration minister, Andrew Giles, to reconsider his visa status.

In his favor, Djokovic left Australia soon after his visa was revoked, he has not publicly criticized the Australian authorities and will only apply for a temporary visa.

The first step in the process is to submit an official visa application, which starts a two-stage procedure.

As the website of the Ministry of the Interior explains:applicants in Djokovic’s circumstances must explain in writing to the Australian Border Force why the exclusion period should be set aside – “you must show us that there are merciful or coercive circumstances to set aside your entry ban and grant you the visa.”

The ABF does not make any policy statements about individual cases.

An overview of Djokovic’s visa saga led Tennis Australia to outsource visa applications by players and their entourage to a company specializing in immigration matters.

That company, Absolute Immigration, has been asked to comment on Djokovic’s status, but did not immediately respond.

At the launch of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, tournament director Craig Tiley said Tennis Australia wants to welcome Djokovic back but cannot give him official support in lobbying the Australian government.

“It’s not something we can lobby for. It’s a matter that will definitely stay between the two of them,” Tiley said, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.

Tiley was heavily criticized for his role in the confusion that led to Djokovic being detained at an immigration hotel.

After meeting him in London last month, Tiley said he believes Djokovic is not bitter about the saga.

“He said of course he would like to come back to Australia, but he knows it will be an ultimate decision for the federal government and he accepts that,” said Tiley, who is also the CEO of Tennis Australia. “If you notice that at the end of the year he is playing a lot of tennis in anticipation and hope that there will be a successful result with his application. But that’s up to him.”

If Djokovic goes that way, Malaysian-born Tsai said his decade-long experience dealing with Australian immigration laws led him to suspect it would likely result in a decision in Djokovic’s favour.

“The bottom line is that it is in Australia’s interest to lift the ban and allow Djokovic to return,” Tsai said.

Courtney Walsh in Melbourne, Australia and Associated Press writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade contributed to this story.

