Lawyer beat his ex-wife to death while she clung to their two-year-old son

A Minnesota attorney has been charged with beating his ex-wife to death in front of their young children, including a three-year-old boy who was in his mother’s arms when she was beaten, suffocated and left for dead in a pool of blood.

Anders Odegaard, 31, is incarcerated for the murder of his ex-wife Carissa.

The couple married in 2011 but divorced in 2021, saying in court documents that there had been an “irreparable breakdown of the marriage.”

On Tuesday, police were called to Anders’s home in Warren, Minnesota, where they found Carissa lying in a pool of blood in a doorway off the dining room.

She had gone to collect the couple’s five children from church at around 5:00 pm and Anders, who was only wearing his boxers, became furious and started beating her.

The couple’s oldest child, a nine-year-old boy, ran out of the house to a nearby highway to signal a motorist.

The driver went to the family home, saw Carissa unconscious inside, and called 911.

Carissa Odegaard with the couple’s five children in a photo shared by her family on a GoFundMe page. She held her three-year-old son (front) during the attack. Her four-year-old daughter (right) and six-year-old son (second from left) were in her car. Her eight-year-old son (far left) and nine-year-old son (next to her) ran into the street to warn a stranger for help

A disturbing police report from DailyMail.com shows that the oldest boy and his eight-year-old sibling saw the attack take place.

The stranger spotted by the boys told police that “their mother was bleeding very badly and needed help.

“He spoke to the older of the two boys who said that his mother was bleeding on the floor in the house. The boy said he thinks she’s dead.

“He asked the boy who was in the house and he said his father was in with his mother.”

The police beckoned Anders out of the house.

He came out of the kitchen and stood alone in his gray boxer-style knickers.

He noticed that there appeared to be blood on his left eyebrow and blood in his hair,” the police charge against him reveals.

Anders and his ex-wife married in 2011 when they were in their early twenties. In court documents they said there had been an ‘irreparable breakdown’ of the marriage

The former couple with their eldest son, who is now nine. He ran outside to spot a stranger and ask for help when he saw his father start to choke and beat his mother

When asked what had happened, all he said to the police was, “I don’t feel well.”

Inside, police found Carissa on the floor next to the dining table.

“She wasn’t breathing and had severe head trauma and blood on the floor near her head,” she said.

Their six-year-old brother and four-year-old sister were in the mother’s car in the driveway.

The three-year-old, who turned three in June, was in his mother’s arms. He was silent when the police tried to question him afterwards.

“The toddler wouldn’t say anything. He did see what happened because his mother had him held at the time of the assault,” the police report said.

The two older boys were questioned and told police they had seen their father beat their mother in the past.

The older boys told police they had eaten ‘spaghetti’, played outside and read books, while their father spent most of the day working on the computer.

The five young children are now being cared for by members of Carissa’s family, who are asking for donations through a GoFundMe (found here)

The couple was married for ten years before breaking up in 2020. Their divorce was finalized the following year.

Those divorce records reveal their crippling guilt; Anders had $103,000 in student loans, a $22,650 Lending Club Loan, and multiple credit cards with a total balance of $32,750.

Carissa also had a Target credit card with an unpaid balance of $5,590, an Old Navy card with a balance of $1,770. Their shared credit cards had a combined balance of $30,000.

The judge ordered Odegaard to repay his ex-wife $11,000 in child support and give her $1,980 a month.

Carissa’s family is now raising money to pay for her funeral and care for the children.

“This terrible tragedy will not be lost in our community.

“Carissa’s mother, friends, community and family will miss her dearly and hope this will help honor her name,” they said.

The account, which can be found here, has raised over $28,000 so far.

Carissa’s sister Anna told local outlet WDAY, an ABC affiliate, that she had rebuilt her life after leaving her ex.

‘After leaving her ex-husband, I watched her build a beautiful life for her and her children, investing herself in all their needs.

“She was so elegant with each of their personalities, giving them all the tools to succeed while encouraging each of them in their interest,” she said.

It’s unclear where Odegaard worked, or if he still practices law. He is a qualified attorney in North Dakota.