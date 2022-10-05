Lawyer, 79, who shot and killed his singer wife, 21, in Mexico City restaurant dies in prison

A 79-year-old lawyer accused of murdering his 21-year-old singer wife has died in a Mexico City prison.

Jesús Hernández Alcocer complained to prison officers that he was not feeling well until he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning. The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating the cause of death.

The high-profile lawyer was rushed to a clinic inside the prison facility and went into cardiac arrest while doctors treated him. He was pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. local time.

The high-profile lawyer had allegedly shot folk singer Yrma Lydya on June 23 before trying to run away with his security guard in tow, moments before he was apprehended by police.

Hernández Alcocer opened up about the troubled relationship in a rare prison interview with Mexican news media Millennium that was published on 12 September.

He claimed that Lydya was not the woman he had been married to.

“I know it’s wrong to talk about a dead person, they should be remembered for all the good they did, but I don’t know who I married,” Hernández Alcocer said. ‘I don’t know if I was married, I don’t know if that was her name and who she was. I have met a person who didn’t exist, in my experience I don’t know who she is and if I talk about the dead person it tries to find out who she was.’

Lydya had approached a well-known law firm in Mexico City in April to initiate divorce proceedings following an alleged string of domestic violence and provided photos as further evidence of her claims, according to Mexican newspaper Excelsior.

The singer had also filed a police report after Hernández Alcocer allegedly beat her in December 2021. He had also threatened her with a gun on another occasion.

Despite the violent episodes, Lydya decided to give her marriage a second chance.

Hernández Alcocer said that he was introduced to Lydya by Jesús Carlos Quiñones, the founder of Grupo Radio 13, who took care of her as if she were his own daughter, and that he married in the presence of her mother and grandmother after having divorced his wife of 25. several years.

“She had never had anyone in her love life,” Hernández Alcocer said. ‘But that she was a virgin, that (no one) had ever kissed her. I married her without ever kissing her, to me she was a wonderful girl.’

Hernández Alcocer also denied Lydya’s accusations that he had beaten her in the past, telling the broadcast that his wife was the one who physically abused him and that he did not have the ability to beat her because he had lost most of his physical strength after undergoing back surgery.

‘What man beats a woman? She hit me, he said. ‘I have no strength in my hands, arms or legs since they operated on my spine.’

The couple were inside a private dining room at Suntory, a Japanese cuisine restaurant located in the Mexico City neighborhood of Del Valle, when the lawyer shot his wife.

Hernández Alcocer fired two shots, hitting the young woman in the chest and another in the face.

Hernández Alcocer and his driver, Benjamin Hernández Mendoza, 46, were arrested while trying to flee the restaurant in the lawyer’s vehicle. According to investigators, Hernández Mendoza handed Hernández Alcocer the gun used in the murder.

Lydya was scheduled to perform at a Glendale, California, concert the day before she was shot and killed.

The show was part of Grandiosas 12, a series of concerts in Mexico and the United States bringing together well-known Central and South American singers.