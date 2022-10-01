Lawrence Mooney not suing after nighttime scuffle that left him with a bloody lip

Radio star Lawrence ‘Moonman’ Mooney is not suing an overzealous fan after an alleged scuffle after a show in Sydney.

Mooney’s agent told… The Herald Sun that the former Triple M presenter, 57, is putting the incident behind him after he reportedly suffered facial abrasions while defending himself in a fight believed to have taken place in late August.

Mooney is said to have received treatment for his injuries at a hospital in Sydney.

Lawrence was in Sydney with his R-rated show Beauty at Sydney Fringe Festival when he invited fans to join him after drinks in the Spiegeltent in The Rocks where the incident took place.

Footage shared by the publication shows Lawrence enjoying a glass of red wine with Johnny Lloyd Jones, descendant of department store founder David Jones, before being mocked by a fan.

“Well, hello to Anthony, Jordo, Gordo, Orgo… I don’t care what your nicknames are. I’m tired of being hunted by your friend Johnny, who claims to be an heir to David Jones’ fortune,” Mooney says cheerfully to the camera.

‘Well f**k him. F**k are friends. I’m just trying to have a good time with some good people, so good for you…’

After being interrupted by an unknown woman, Mooney instructs the woman not to touch him before raising two full glasses to toast.

Daily Mail Australia does not suggest that Jones attacked Mooney.

In April, it was revealed that Mooney had settled the $1 million breach of contract claim he filed against Triple M late last year for his indecent departure from his breakfast show, but settled the claim. The terms have not been disclosed

It was still listed for directions on May 11, but sources confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that the matter had been resolved. The terms of the settlement are unknown.

The court heard in February that Mooney had feared South Cross would ‘smudge’ him with baseless charges when it sought to justify his sudden resignation.

Lawrence demanded more than $1 million for his unconditional exit from his Moonman in the Morning radio program in November.

Mooney joined Triple M in 2019 to present the Moonman in the Morning program with co-hosts Jess Eva and Chris Page.

Occupational health expert John Laxon, for Mooney, had described the case as a “very straight forward breach of contract claim” before it was settled.

When the case went to court in February, both sides had agreed to mediation, but Mr Laxon said Southern Cross Austereo was 44 days late in filing a defence.

“We’re a bit in the dark because we don’t have their defense,” Laxon said.

“Pending what that defense might be and the charges that might come from the defendant” [in the absence of] any evidence to substantiate those allegations, we may be subject to defamation.”

Mooney was dumped from his breakfast radio appearance on Nov. 12 and sued Southern Cross Austereo for more than $1 million in unpaid wages.

Mooney reportedly had a major argument with co-host Jess Eva before being fired by Triple M.

The comedian started in 2019 with Triple M, presenting Moonman in the Morning with co-hosts Gus Worland, Jess Eva and Chris Page.

Worland left the program, which had replaced The Grill Team, in November of that year.

Mooney was abruptly dumped in less than a year on a new two-year contract with little explanation after a few wild days of speculation.

Mooney’s departure came two weeks after he suddenly disappeared from the air amid rumors of a major spat with co-host Eva, who starred in the 2018 season of The Block.

“SCA would like to thank Mooney for his contribution to the Triple M Network over the past five years,” SCA said in a brief statement on Nov. 15.