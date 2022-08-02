LAWRENCE BOOTH: Five things England need to do ahead of the T20 World Cup 

England must improve dramatically as the countdown to the T20 World Cup in Australia begins in October.

Jos Buttler’s squad completed a miserable summer when they lost the decisive T20 against South Africa on Sunday, leaving them without a series win in four attempts since Eoin Morgan’s retirement.

Sports post takes a look at the five things England need to do ahead of the T20 World Cup.

1. Rediscover the joy of six

England had their moments in 12 whiteball matches in 25 days, notably against India at Trent Bridge and South Africa at Bristol.

But they lost track of the model that made them so hard to play against under Eoin Morgan, who insisted they keep attacking.

Their defeat at Southampton on Sunday summed it up: After two early fours from Jos Buttler, England went more than nine overs without limits, despite the size of their goal.

Both Buttler and coach Matthew Mott admit confidence is low and hope the players can use The Hundred from Wednesday to move it.

2. Make up your mind about Jason Roy

The sight of Roy trudging away became alarmingly familiar, leaving England with a tough decision: support a player who epitomized their white ball revolution, or cut their losses and give Buttler a new opening partner for next month’s run of seven games in Pakistan.

Lancashire’s Phil Salt has impressed in his 12 white-ball internationals so far and is said to be a direct trade.

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook, meanwhile, could end up in the middle of the pack, allowing the insanely in-form Jonny Bairstow to partner up with Buttler.

But what about reuniting the 2019 World Cup final super-over pairing of Buttler and Ben Stokes, who would enjoy the open spaces afforded by the power play, scaring the living daylights out of bowlers?

3. Find more leaders

When Morgan declined as a batter, he never lost his aura as a captain. And despite all of Buttler’s talents, his aura still needs work.

That’s why after Sunday’s defeat, Mott said others should jump in – before adding that both Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, two of England’s most experienced cricketers, were starting to ‘grow up’.

It is possible that the players have become so used to Morgan pulling all the strings that they have yet to adjust to the fact that more is being asked of Buttler, who in addition to opening the blow also has to constantly run from behind the stumps to deal with to chat with the bowlers.

4. Coming to Life at Death

With Mott casting renewed doubt on Jofra Archer’s availability, Chris Jordan will have more responsibility for beating his Yorkers at the World Cup – a skill he lost in last year’s tournament in the UAE.

There were promising signs, but South Africa played him more easily as the series progressed: in the three T20 games, Jordan conceded 30, 43 and 52.

And there will be pressure on Reece Topley, who has had a strong comeback summer but remains inexperienced at the highest level.

5. Where should you hit Liam Livingstone?

All too often, Livingstone – England’s greatest batter – walks away from a lost cause.

After starting at number 4 in the T20s against India, he gradually fell in order, all the way to number 7 against South Africa in Cardiff.

If England want to have any chance in Australia, they have to make the most of their clout.

And that means giving Livingstone opportunities to shape games. With Stokes returning, the spotlight could not only fall on Roy, but also Dawid Malan.