Lawn prawns: Woman stunned after thousands of rose gold ‘alien-like’ creatures invade her home

They are cousins ​​of the sea creature, but experts do not recommend eating

The creatures were quickly identified as lawn shrimp, they live under leaf litter

A woman has taken to Facebook to help identify 'alien-like creatures' in her home

A woman has revealed that her home has been taken over by thousands of intruders in a bid to find out what the alien-like creatures really are.

The woman posted photos of the rose gold creepy crawlies on a Byron Bay community page and other locals were quick to reveal their identity: lawn shrimp.

Also known as lawn shrimp and land hoppers, the lawn shrimp are actually cousins ​​of the sea creature.

In her original post, the woman described them as ‘looking like insects but also small crabs’ and said ‘almost all were dead’.

‘They seem to come into the house all the time and are usually close to the windows. Does anyone know what it is and why they are all dying?’ she said.

One person had answers to both of her questions.

“They’re lawn shrimp, they try to get to dry land when it’s rained, but then they die because it’s too dry for them,” they said.

Unhelpful responses included conspiracy theories that the creature was sent by the government to gather information.

Some joked that she should eat it, and while you can, it is not advised as they are small and ‘not tasty’.

‘Still, as I said, prawns are the fruit of the sea. You can grill it, boil it, fry it, bake it, sauté it. There are shrimp kebabs, shrimp creole […] shrimp gumbo, pan-fried, deep-fried, stir-fried. There are pineapple prawns, lemon prawns, coconut prawns, pepper prawns […] shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich,’ one person wrote.

The lawn shrimps are native to Australia and typically live under leaf litter.

“They usually go unnoticed until they enter homes in large numbers and die instantly,” according to a misidentification site.

The lawn shrimps don’t have a waxy exoskeleton, which means they die when conditions get too dry – but it also means they get too waterlogged if submerged.

The unprecedented wet conditions along the east coast are causing the grass shrimp to seek new habitats, as the ground is often too wet for them after heavy rains.