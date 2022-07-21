Lawmakers Who Traveled With Biden Are at Capitol But Testing and Masking

President Biden’s positive coronavirus test strongly reminded us how the pandemic and the increasing number of variants continue to hamper attempts to return to normal routine in Washington.

“Everything that touches the president has an impact in our country,” California Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly press conference on Thursday. She added: “Let’s hope it would encourage people to get tested, to get the vaccines, the boosters and the rest.”

“None of us are immune to it, not even the President of the United States, and we really have to be careful,” Ms Pelosi said. She has extended proxy voting, a system that has allowed lawmakers to vote remotely since the start of the pandemic until early August.