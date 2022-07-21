Lawmakers Who Traveled With Biden Are at Capitol But Testing and Masking
President Biden’s positive coronavirus test strongly reminded us how the pandemic and the increasing number of variants continue to hamper attempts to return to normal routine in Washington.
“Everything that touches the president has an impact in our country,” California Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly press conference on Thursday. She added: “Let’s hope it would encourage people to get tested, to get the vaccines, the boosters and the rest.”
“None of us are immune to it, not even the President of the United States, and we really have to be careful,” Ms Pelosi said. She has extended proxy voting, a system that has allowed lawmakers to vote remotely since the start of the pandemic until early August.
Lawmakers in both parties wished Mr Biden a speedy recovery. Those who traveled with him to Massachusetts on Wednesday stayed on Capitol Hill on Thursday, testing in the morning and confirming plans to continue doing so.
“I’m wearing a mask, I’m being tested and I have no symptoms,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of those lawmakers. Ms Warren, who tested negative on Thursday morning, added: “I will wear a mask because it’s the right thing to do. Democrats keep testing and if they test positive, they stay home.”
Other lawmakers who traveled with Mr. Biden, including Massachusetts Senator Edward J. Markey, said they planned to remain masked and socially distancing during the last congressional votes of the week, and to continue testing regularly. A spokesman for Representative Jake Auchincloss, another Massachusetts Democrat on the trip, confirmed that the congressman had tested negative Thursday morning and remained asymptomatic.
Any infection, especially in the Democratic primaries, could rock Mr Biden’s agenda. Efforts to move swiftly through nominations and legislation have been stifled in recent weeks by absences from the evenly divided Senate, as New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader and other Democrats announced positive tests this month.
A Democrat, Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota, is currently free after reporting Wednesday that she tested positive. Mr. Schumer is one of the senators who have recovered and are back at work.
But it seems unlikely that the Capitol will take stricter precautions, as crowds of masked and unmasked tourists roam the halls and a majority of lawmakers choose to work mask-less.