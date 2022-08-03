Lawmakers Urge Electoral Count Changes to Fix Flaws Trump Exploited

The legislation would also designate the governor or other clearly specified state official as the only person who can file a list of a state’s presidential elections to prevent competing sets of voters from appearing.

That was also in response to what happened after the 2020 election, when Mr. Trump and his allies developed a plan to put forward false lists of voters who would vote for Mr. Trump, despite the fact that he was not in it. had managed to win the popular vote in their states. .

Some critics of the bill argued that more changes were needed to protect the integrity of the electoral count. They have called for a longer period for judges to review state election certifications than the six days allowed in the bill. They also want a tighter definition of the “extraordinary and catastrophic events,” allowing state officials to extend election day. And they have urged to make it even harder for lawmakers to challenge the election results, with clearly specified reasons that should fuel such objections.

House officials expect to make their proposal public within weeks. The two chambers would have to agree on a final compromise if one were to become law.

Some House Democrats are calling for a final bill to include broader voter protections proposed after some states introduced new limits on voter access after the 2020 election. But those plans cannot purge the Senate, where they have already been repeatedly blocked by Republican filibusters.

“Can we do much more?” asked Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, the lead Democratic author of the legislation. “Absolutely. People want a lot more. But the bottom line is that this is doing what it’s supposed to do to prevent a January 6 from ever happening again.”