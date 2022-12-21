Lawmakers to vote on $32k pay raise, Thursday

ALBANY, NY (WTEN) — State lawmakers will return to the U.S. Capitol for a special session Thursday. What’s on the agenda? A proposed $32,000 pay raise for lawmakers. “This is one of those Albany, ‘Who the hell knows what’s going to happen’ moments, because all these deals are being made around legislation that has been fought hard in the legislative session,” said John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany , a watchdog group.

The bill was introduced by both leaders in the Senate and Assembly. New York legislators currently have a base salary of $110,000. Kaehny said the legislature has long wanted a pay rise. A pay raise committee was established in 2018 to oversee pay raise ethics. “…Having said that, okay, in exchange for a raise, you have to do a number of things to reduce the risks of corruption, including reducing outside income and banning work as a lawyer or other fiduciary and a bunch of things ,” Kaehny said.

But that committee no longer exists. At this point, there is no cap on external revenue for legislators. If the bill passes, outside income will be capped at $35,000. Kaehny said this also gives the governor more clout when it comes to vetoing bills. “Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday is really another what we call ‘Big Ugly’ where all of these bills will be looked at in the context of the Governor signing this pay raise. The legislature is taking all the political risks and it’s easy for the governor vetoes or issues a stink, she would likely get public support for that,” Kaehny said.

In a tweet, the New York State Legislative Workers United said, “There are staffers among us who make $32,000 a year serving the people of New York. The marathon budget and previous special sessions have accumulated overtime that will never be paid. This time words of thanks are not enough.”

Democratic MP Pat Fayhe said she was not seeking a raise and that those who have led the effort are from the New York City area. “The cost of living here is much, much more manageable. I think the reason for this is that the New York City Council makes over $150,000. So I’m sympathetic to some of the city members, but the salary we currently have… I accepted it very well,” said Fayh.

Watchdog groups oppose the wage increase unless it is accompanied by reforms recommended by the 2018 Commission. If passed, the provision would not enter into force until 2025.