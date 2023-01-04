Lawmakers say crime and affordability are key issues during this session

ALBANY, NY (WTEN) — Lawmakers are back in Albany on Wednesday for the first day of the state’s legislative session, which runs through June. Leaders in both the Senate and Assembly told Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige, that public safety and affordability are the top concerns to be addressed this session.

After being sworn in, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins ​​thanked her staff and laid out plans for this legislature. “The affordability crisis is hitting every nerve in our communities. We see it most acutely in the current housing shortage that is devastating New Yorkers across the state. Many wonder if they will be able to afford rent, let alone a house to buy,” she said. Also adding that they will work on a statewide housing policy that guarantees the offerings will meet the housing requirements of New Yorkers. She also says that if the state can address the housing problem, we will see less crime. “Public safety and justice can go hand in hand. And it’s important to make sure that real criminals are the only ones who get punished. For that to happen, we need a multifaceted approach that addresses both the sources of crime and its symptoms. tackles.” said Stewart-Cousins.

Will Barclay, leader of a minority group in the Assembly, agreed that affordability and safety are top priorities, and he hopes changes will be made to existing laws. “New Yorkers want to have safe communities. I think some of the policies we’ve passed here need to be re-evaluated, especially bail reform, and we want to get judicial discretion back on that,” Barclay said.

Barclay also noted that 400,000 people have left New York in recent years because the cost of living is too high. Barclay says he will push back if his colleagues across the aisle try to raise taxes. “But I’d like to go even further and give New Yorkers real breaks, let’s say the gas tax, continue that exemption going forward and maybe on some other products for real relief for New Yorkers immediately,” he said.

One thing that was not mentioned today was the appointment of the Governor as Chief Justice: Justice Hector D LaSalle. Democrats have opposed her choice, saying he is too conservative for the role.