Lawmakers rush to pass mammoth 4,155-page $1.7T omnibus bill

Lawmakers scramble to pass a $1.7 trillion “omnibus” spending bill as an expected snowstorm approaches the Midwest — when a group of Senate Republicans threatened to try to play Scrooge by forcing Senate clerks to read every page of it aloud in protest.

Senate Democrats applauded the measure, the latest bill of their two-year period of unified control of the government, though it was also achieved in negotiations with Senate Republicans.

“The bill is chock-full of good news,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York. He noted to reporters that a “major storm is coming” on Thursday or Friday, so “we want to wrap this up as soon as possible.”

Senate Republicans weren’t too keen on any sort of rush, even with a planned vacation coming up.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah compared the long omnibus bill to the Bible and said it was nearly four times as long to read.

“The Bible is a long book and it is 12,000 pages long. And so on [the omnibus bill], read this through. what — the Bible is actually interesting and full of stories to follow, much more interesting than this,” Lee said in a strange tangent.

“You would have to read the Bible three and a half times in the same period to understand it.”

Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul tweeted a similar sentiment: “I wonder how long it would take the clerk to read this…”

It was a threat to try to use tactics to stop the measure, though it has the backing of Democrats and some Republicans, including outgoing Senate Appropriations Republican Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

Paul brought reams of paper to a press conference on Tuesday that he said were the bill’s 4,155 pages.

“The American people don’t want this, they’re tired of it. They pay for it through the nose with inflation. Adding a trillion dollars to the deficit will only fuel the fires that eat up our wages and pension plan. It’s a terrible system,” said the Republican from Kentucky.

Lawmakers must act before Friday, when a short-term bill to fund the government expires.

The measure includes an increase in defense spending, a ban on TikTok and the largest amount of cash aid to Ukraine to date.

The TikTok Initiative was a bill introduced by Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley to ban China-backed app from government phones. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi added the legislation to the omnibus in a show of bipartisan unity against Beijing.

Hawley told DailyMail.com it was “great” that his TikTok ban was included in the omnibus — but told reporters outside the Senate floor that he “probably won’t” vote for the final package.

The bill also includes $44.9 billion for Ukraine — well above President Joe Biden’s $37 billion request, with $2.4 billion to aid refugees and help Ukrainians settle in the US

The move will keep money flowing to the embattled country for months to come, amid question whether Republicans, who will take control of the House on Jan. 3, will continue financial aid.

Senate Majority Whip Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) told DailyMail.com that the Ukraine number “means we continue Ukraine’s victory in ousting Putin’s war criminals. That’s the good news.’ When asked if it would be harder to get money if the Republicans take control of the House, he replied, “Some of these House Republicans are losing their temper with this war — I’m sick of even saying those words.” ‘

Schumer rattles off provision after provision within the spending deal, which assembles multiple spending measures weeks into the fiscal year. They include a $500 increase in pell grants, funds for rural hospitals, the largest dollar raise for the National Science Foundation, “continuous” health coverage for children after they turn 18.

“I can’t stop talking about it because it’s so good,” he said.

Lawmakers have been working frantically to meet Friday’s deadline or a partial government shutdown over Christmas. The bill, which spans 4,155 pages, was released shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The pages state a ban on federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices in the latest crackdown on the China-developed app.

It would not affect Americans using the app on their personal devices. The White House, the Pentagon, and several other agencies already ban the app on government-owned devices.

The massive budget bill — known as an omnibus — includes $800 billion in defense funding, up 9% from last year. It also includes $40.6 billion for communities recovering from droughts, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, natural disasters and other emergencies.

The package also includes a measure to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887 – a revision that reaffirms that the Vice President has only a ceremonial role in counting the Electoral College’s votes and raises the threshold required for members of Congress to object to a state’s voters.

It is a direct response to Donald Trump’s attempts to convince Republican lawmakers and Mike Pence to object to the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are claiming victories over the provisions included in the budget.

Members of both parties praised the inclusion of nearly $119 billion for veterans’ medical care, a 22 percent increase over the past year.

And Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell described the bill as a victory for his party, even though many GOP lawmakers are likely to vote against it.

He highlighted the success of increasing defense spending and scaling back some of the increases Biden wanted for domestic spending.

“Congress is rejecting the Biden administration’s vision and doing the exact opposite,” McConnell said.

McConnell was under pressure from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and some conservatives, who wanted him to hold off negotiations until next year, when Republicans control the House, giving them a stronger hand in the negotiations.

McCarthy was not part of the budget talks. And Democrats in the House are expected to take it easily this week.

But to move the budget quickly through the Senate’s cumbersome legislative process — and thereby meet Friday’s deadline — Senate Democrats need Republican lawmakers on board.

“I’m confident that both sides will find things in it that they can enthusiastically support,” said Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats, bowing to the need for 10 Republican votes in the Senate to advance the budget package, agreed to the increased defense funds.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell described the budget bill as a victory for his party, even though many GOP lawmakers are likely to vote against it

Senate Democrats also had to give up some of their priorities to get the must-pass legislation done, including reviving expired expanded payments to most families with children, emergency relief for the COVID pandemic, and an effort to lower the limit on the borrowing from the country. limit.

However, Democrats touted the first funding increase for the National Labor Relations Board in more than a decade, more funding for clean energy and more funding for affordable housing.

The bill’s unveiling was stalled by bickering between the states over the location of the FBI’s future headquarters.

Powerful Democratic legislators in Virginia and Maryland each want the building in their home state as the agency prepares to vacate its downtown Washington DC site for a new home.

In a compromise, both sides agreed that the administration would consult in detail with teams from both states before choosing a location, a Senate Democratic aide told the New York Times.