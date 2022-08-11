Lawmakers from both sides welcomed the move to unseal the order.

Lawmakers on both sides appeared to welcome Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s request on Thursday to unseal the warrant used in the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, the private club and home of former President Donald J. Trump in Florida.

While several Republicans who had called for greater transparency about the search suggested they would continue to investigate the justification for the search, Democrats on Thursday applauded Mr. Garland’s announcement as an indication of the Justice Department’s commitment to an impartial investigation. .

“I agree with Ted Cruz and the many other Republicans in the House and Senate who are calling for the search warrant to be published,” Representative Donald S. Beyer Jr., Virginia Democrat, said on Twitter. “The Justice Department’s motion to unseal the warrant is an important step in getting the facts out to the public. The ball is now squarely in Donald Trump’s court.”