Lawmakers from both sides welcomed the move to unseal the order.
Lawmakers on both sides appeared to welcome Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s request on Thursday to unseal the warrant used in the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, the private club and home of former President Donald J. Trump in Florida.
While several Republicans who had called for greater transparency about the search suggested they would continue to investigate the justification for the search, Democrats on Thursday applauded Mr. Garland’s announcement as an indication of the Justice Department’s commitment to an impartial investigation. .
“I agree with Ted Cruz and the many other Republicans in the House and Senate who are calling for the search warrant to be published,” Representative Donald S. Beyer Jr., Virginia Democrat, said on Twitter. “The Justice Department’s motion to unseal the warrant is an important step in getting the facts out to the public. The ball is now squarely in Donald Trump’s court.”
Reactions to Mr. Garland’s statements on Thursday continued to reveal growing divisions among Republican lawmakers, who have diverged significantly in how aggressively they have questioned the FBI’s search.
Almost immediately after Mr. Trump acknowledged the FBI’s search on Monday, a number of House Republicans, including minority leader California Representative Kevin McCarthy, rushed to portray it as politically motivated and contesting Mr. Garland’s motives. .
But in recent days, Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been more cautious about criticizing FBI agents, especially after a gunman attempted to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati Thursday morning.
Instead, some have been more cautious about raising suspicions about the search and pushing for more information about the evidence that led authorities to seek a warrant, which was approved by a federal judge.
“What I’m looking for is the search predicate,” Mr. Graham wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Was the information provided to the judge sufficient and necessary to authorize a raid on the former president’s home within 90 days of the midterm elections?”
“I will not stand by when their integrity is unjustly attacked,” he said.
Some Republicans, including Representative Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, Republican from Illinois, reiterated those concerns on Thursday, warning against the increasingly heated rhetoric.
“I was ashamed to hear members of my party attack the integrity of the FBI agents involved in the recent search for Mar-a-Lago,” said Ms. Cheney. wrote on Twitter. “These are sickening comments that endanger the lives of patriotic officials.”
Mr Kinzinger wrote“Any Republican official who disagrees with those attacks MUST speak up if there are any patriots left.”