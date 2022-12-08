Lawmaker Behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Accused of Obtaining Covid Relief Loans for Bogus Businesses

Best known for being the insider sponsor of Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, Harding faces up to 35 years in prison.

Harding has pleaded not guilty to the charges and said he repaid all of the loan money.

He also opened bank statements in the names of the companies and submitted allegedly falsified income and personnel reports with his applications.

Both companies had been inactive since at least 2017, but in December 2020 they submitted procedures for them to appear active.

The indictment alleges that Harding put the names of a vacuum sealing company called The Vak Shack and a cattle farm called Harding LLC. in your applications

[noscript_1]

The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the state’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly acquiring tens of thousands in Covid relief funds for dormant small businesses.

Rep. Joe Harding was charged with six counts for allegedly obtaining $150,000 in relief loans for a vacuum-sealing company and a working farm, both of which had been dormant for years.

The indictment alleges that between December 2020 and March 2021, Harding applied for funds through the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and used the names of the two companies in his applications.

It also alleged that he falsified bank statements and other supporting documents in his applications. He faces up to 35 years in prison.

Harding has pleaded not guilty to the charges and said he repaid all of the loan proceeds.

Rep. Joe Harding was charged with six counts for allegedly obtaining $150,000 in relief loans for a vacuum-sealing company and a working farm, both of which had been dormant for years.

One of the companies that Harding included in his Covid relief loan was the vacuum sealing company, The Vak Shack.

Harding Farms LLC., a 46-acre horse and cattle farm to which Harding applied for Covid relief funds with

The indictment alleges that Harding put the company names on The Vak Shack and Harding Farms LLC. on your loan applications.

The Vak Shack website shows a picture of Harding and his family laughing together and explains that the family has been in the food industry equipment business for over 50 years. Harding Farms LLC. is a 46-acre horse and cattle farm, according to political.

However, records showed that both companies were dormant in Florida between May 2017 and when Harding applied for the loans in December 2020.

The indictment says Harding opened new bank accounts for each business and submitted documents through the Florida Department of State to make the businesses appear operational.

In his filings, Harding said The Vak Shack had four employees and made a profit of $420,784 in the 12 months ending January 31, 2020. He claimed Harding Farms had two employees and a profit of $392,000.

Harding said he pleaded not guilty in a statement Wednesday.

“I want the public and my constituents to know that I have fully repaid the loan and have cooperated with investigators as requested,” he said.

Harding has pleaded not guilty to the charges and said he repaid all of the loan proceeds. He faces up to 35 years in prison.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (above) removed Harding from his committee assignments, including one on the Judiciary Committee, shortly after the impeachment.

Harding had a grand jury hearing Tuesday where he was officially indicted. He was released on bail.

He joined the Florida chamber as a representative from Marion County in 2020. Since then, he has become best known as the chamber’s sponsor of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which banned discussions of gender or identity. sexuality in Florida classrooms through third grade

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner removed Harding from his committee assignments, including one on the Judiciary Committee, shortly after the impeachment.

“After consulting with Representative Harding regarding his allegation, I am temporarily removing him from his committee duties so that he has time to focus on this matter,” Renner said. “In the United States, we adhere to the rule of law, and as such, Representative Harding is presumed innocent and will have the opportunity to plead his case in court.”