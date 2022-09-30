Law student groups at Berkeley amend bylaws to develop Jewish-free zones

Several student groups at the University of California, Berkeley law school have adopted an ordinance banning pro-Israeli speakers at events.

Authored by Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP), the statute is intended to ensure “the safety and well-being of Palestinian students on campus.” He added that the organization will hold ‘Palestine 101’ training courses.

At least nine groups have adopted the rule so far, including the Berkeley Muslim Law Student Association, the Middle Eastern and North African Law Student Association, the Womxn of Color Collective, the American Law Student Association Asia Pacific, Queer Caucus, Community Advocacy Project, Berkeley Women. Afro-descendant law and law students.

Erwin Chereminsky, dean of the law school since 2017, identifies as Jewish and acknowledges that under this new statute he would not be able to speak.

“It is worrying to widely exclude the expression of a particular point of view,” he said. The Jewish News from Northern California. “In fact, taken literally, this would mean that I could not be invited to speak because I support the existence of Israel, although I condemn many of its policies.”

Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP) posted on Instagram images of their new charter, which says it will ban pro-Israeli speakers at events.

Since then, the statute has been adopted by nine groups at Berkeley Law while being condemned by Jewish schools and national organizations.

A response from a Jewish group at Berkeley Law said it is “saddened” and “troubled” by the groups’ decision to adopt the statute.

Chereminsky added that the students involved “are taking a step down a very ugly path.”

“Berkeley Law wouldn’t be Berkeley Law if students didn’t engage in a certain amount of misguided political nonsense,” he said.

‘This is different, because it’s not just a political stunt. It is tinged with anti-Semitism and anti-Israel national origin discrimination.”

The Association of Jewish Students at Berkeley Law wrote in response to the signing that they were ‘sad’ and ‘concerned’ that the groups will ‘silence Jewish voices on campus’ while alienating ‘many Jewish students from certain groups on campus’.

“Students can defend Palestinians and criticize Israeli policies without denying Israel the right to exist or attacking the identity of other students,” says the statement, co-authored by five members.

‘We are concerned that this statute creates an environment where only one point of view is acceptable.’

The largest group on campus, the Jewish Student Association, echoed this opinion.

“When an affinity group adopts this statute or conditions speaking privileges on denouncing Israel, many Jews find themselves in an all too familiar position: to deny or denigrate a part of their identity or be excluded from community groups,” the group wrote. .

The university, in addition to the aforementioned groups, did not immediately respond to inquiries from DailyMail.com.

The statute begins by saying that the group, which adopts it, “will include a decolonial and Palestine-centric approach to carrying out the club’s activities,” according to an LSJP Instagram. mail.

‘The (insert organization name) is committed to providing a supportive community space for all indigenous peoples globally, including the Palestinian liberation movements,’ it read.

A caption in the post says that LSJP is openly promoting the statute to other student groups: ‘LSJP is calling on ALL student organizations in Berkeley law to take an anti-racist, anti-settler colonial position and adopt the statute in their constitutions! as soon as possible!’

In response to the statute’s backlash, the LSJP said they believed ‘Israel is an apartheid state’, which requires them to ‘have an obligation to act’.

‘Supporting Palestinian liberation does not mean opposing the Jewish people or the Jewish religion; in fact, Jewish liberation and Palestinian liberation are intertwined, and we are committed to each other’s security,” he said.

Since then, Jewish groups and organizations have publicly commented in opposition to the LSJP statute.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder of StandWithUs, said foxnews “Misrepresenting Zionism is anti-Semitic and will never lead to peace.”

Director of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Berkeley law alumnus Kenneth L. Marcus said the statute is “not just a student of politics.” He is tinged with anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli national origin discrimination.”

Another group, the Zionist Organization of Americahe criticized both the statute and Chereminsky’s public response.

When signaling his support for Israel’s existence, he felt the need to qualify it, adding that he condemned many of Israel’s policies, as if that were even remotely relevant to determining whether Jewish and pro-Israeli voices and viewpoints have a right to be heard. . expressed in the Berkeley law,’ said President Morton A. Klein.

The Berkeley Law Jewish Students Association closed its statement by saying that it hopes more students on campus will join the dialogue.