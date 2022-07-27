Laverne Cox’s twin brother is revealed as M Lamar on ABC’s Claim to Fame

M Lamar came forward to reveal that he is the twin brother of Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox on Monday’s edition of the ABC series Claim To Fame.

M Lamar – who was identified as ‘X’ in the series – praised the Orange Is the New Black star, 50, after his elimination from the series.

“I have so much respect for my sister,” he said. “I’ve never really talked about her, but since she’s the reason I’m here, I want to say in front of the world: I love her so much.

“I think she’s the most special person I’ve ever met. She has endured all kinds of madness and remains; she stands with such dignity and pride and moves forward and is an inspiration to so many people.”

M Lamar said the success of Cox, who played Sophia Burset in the Netflix hit, is “so much bigger than her,” pointing to the many doors she’s opened with her ascent.

“The number of black trans actresses on the covers of magazines, who star on television shows, none of that existed for my sister,” he said. “And I just want to thank and praise her.”

M Lamar, who grew up in Mobile, Alabama with the Inventing Anna star, was seen in Orange Is the New Black in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

He has a background in music and art, as he describes himself in a bio on his website as ‘a composer who practices opera, metal, performance, video, sculpture and installation to create expanding narratives of radical becomings.’

Cox took to Instagram with a clip of her twin brother’s appearance on the show, saying she “had no words to express what his words” on the ABC show meant to her” and that she is “extremely blessed” to have having known him all her life.

She added: “My brother’s love, support and counsel are part of why I am who I am. And this reaffirms to me that there is a God, a higher power, a blessed energy force greater than us.’

Cox described her sibling as “brilliant, talented, charismatic, visionary, revolutionary” [and] genius.’

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, Claim to Fame features 12 celebrity relatives – who don’t reveal who they are related to – living together and trying to figure out their identities.

Claim to fame airs Mondays on ABC at 10/9c.