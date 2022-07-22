Laverne Cox joined by George Takei and Camryn Manheim at Broadway opening night of The Kite Runner

Laverne Cox attended the opening night of The Kite Runner, held Thursday night at the Hayes Theater on Broadway.

The 50-year-old performer cut a seriously stylish figure as he spent time with several other entertainment industry figures at the play’s premiere.

The play, which originally premiered in 2009, is based on Khaled Hosseini’s 2003 book of the same name, which was also the basis for a 2007 film.

All in attendance: Laverne Cox attended the opening night of The Kite Runner, held Thursday night at the Hayes Theater on Broadway

Cox donned a revealing black jacket that left little to the imagination while attending the play.

The Orange Is the New Black actress also showed off a small portion of her tight thighs with a skirt that matched the color of her outerwear.

The Primetime Emmy-winning performer rocked a set of thigh-high boots with heels and a sparkly pair of earrings.

Her gorgeous brunette-to-blonde hair was tied in a bun and contrasted perfectly with the dark tone of her clothes.

Va va voom: Cox wore a revealing black jacket that left little to the imagination while attending the play. The Orange Is the New Black actress also showed off a small part of her tight thighs with a skirt that matched the color of her outerwear.

Shines bright: The Primetime Emmy-winning performer rocked a set of thigh-high boots and accessories with a sparkly pair of earrings

George Takei contrasted a cream jacket with a pink button-up shirt while attending the opening night.

The 85-year-old Star Trek actor also wore form-fitting gray pants and a set of two-tone shoes.

The artist, who played Hikaru Sulu in the science fiction series, also brought a Vulcan Salute to the cameras.

Bright shades: George Takei contrasted a cream jacket with a pink button-up shirt while attending opening night

Live long and prosper: The artist, who played Hikaru Sulu in the science fiction series, also brought a Vulcan Salute to the cameras

Camryn Manheim wore a black and white patterned jacket over a black jumpsuit.

The Ghost Whisperer actress wore a set of sparkly necklaces and a pair of open-toe sandals.

Megan Boone turned heads with an ornately patterned lace dress and a set of black high-heeled shoes.

The Blacklist cast member spiced up her look with a set of earrings, and she wore a leather clutch for the duration of her outing.

Contrast: Camryn Manheim wore a black and white patterned jacket atop a black jumpsuit

Strap on: The Ghost Whisperer actress with a set of sparkly necklaces and a pair of open-toe sandals

Fancy: Megan Boone turned heads with an ornate patterned lace dress and a set of black high-heeled shoes

Fashionable: Shoreh Aghdashloo wore a gorgeous patterned gray dress as she spent time in front of the cameras

Shoreh Aghdashloo donned a gorgeous patterned gray dress as she spent time in front of the cameras.

The performer added several elements of glamor to her outfit with a set of earrings and a long necklace.

Her daughter, Tara Touzie, chose to wear a bright white dress and a matching set of high-heeled shoes.