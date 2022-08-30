Laverne Cox is mistaken for Beyonce while at US Open… which prompts hilarious Twitter responses

Fans mistook actress Laverne Cox for Beyonce as she attended the US Open on Monday.

It started with a tweet that Cox, 50, showed in the stands as a fan with the caption: “Beyonce at the #USOpen.”

The Orange is the New Black star responded on Instagram, writing, “These tweets are funny as hell.”

Other Twitter users quickly recognized the error, as many quoted the first post and noted that it was actually Laverne.

The Alabama native shared a series of the tweets on Instagram, writing in her caption: “I’m not being mistaken for @beyonce at the #USOpen tonight and then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the wrong identity.”

Tickled by the gaffe, she added: ‘Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce.’

For the occasion, which marked the tennis legend’s final match, Laverne dressed in a sheer black top with matching gloves.

The TV star rocked a haircut that resembled one Beyonce has often sported: curly-textured blonde locks in a low ponytail.

She wore large silver earrings and the lower half of her face was covered with a black face mask.

One tweet read, “The fact that this is Laverne Cox makes me scream,” while another said, “Honey, this is Laverne Cox.”

On her Twitter account, Laverne took the time to reply to some tweets one by one.

One person asked, ‘Was Beyonce at the US Open or not? This Bey/Laverne Cox situation sends me,” to which the entertainer replied, “Girl, it was me. LOL.’

Laverne also took to Instagram to share a part of her preparation to go to the sporting event while showing off her outfit.

Ironically, the clip was soundtracked by Beyonce’s song PURE/HONEY from her latest studio album Renaissance, which has been out for about a month.

Laverne’s look featured a sheer aesthetic as she layered a sheer black bra under her top.

The beauty and fashionista paired it with high-waisted camel colored pant leggings.

She showed off a flattering makeup look, including a swipe of bold red lipstick on her chubby pout.

Plus, she rocked neatly shaped eyebrows, light eye makeup, and contoured cheeks.

Taking advantage of the app’s Stories feature, Laverne shared a snapshot of her posing as she stood in the stands.

She captioned it with the hashtag “#USOPEN.”