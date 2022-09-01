Laverne Cox cuts fashionable figure in tight leather pants and skimpy top while heading to US Open

<!–

Laverne Cox looked fashionable as she attended the US Open in New York City on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old actress wore a skimpy black top that just contained her ample chest.

She added very tight leather pants to the celebrity-filled affair.

She carried a small bag over her left shoulder and her hands were wrapped in long gloves attached to her small jacket.

Her long brown locks fell low on her back and blew in the brisk breeze.

The Orange is the New Black star’s appearance at the event came from a couple after being misidentified at the event.

Fans mistook actress Laverne Cox for Beyonce as she attended the US Open on Monday.

It started with a tweet that Cox, 50, showed in the stands as a fan with the caption: “Beyonce at the #USOpen.”

The Orange is the New Black star responded on Instagram, writing, “These tweets are funny as hell.”

Other Twitter users quickly recognized the error, as many quoted the first post and noted that it was actually Laverne.

The Alabama native shared a series of the tweets on Instagram, writing in her caption: “I’m not being mistaken for @beyonce at the #USOpen tonight and then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the wrong identity.”

Tickled by the gaffe, she added: ‘Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce.’

For the occasion, which marked the tennis legend’s final match, Laverne dressed in a sheer black top with matching gloves.

The TV star rocked a haircut that resembled one Beyonce has often sported: curly-textured blonde locks in a low ponytail.

She wore large silver earrings and the lower half of her face was covered with a black face mask.

One tweet read, “The fact that this is Laverne Cox makes me scream,” while another said, “Honey, this is Laverne Cox.”

On her Twitter account, Laverne took the time to reply to some tweets one by one.

One person asked, ‘Was Beyonce at the US Open or not? This Bey/Laverne Cox situation sends me,” to which the entertainer replied, “Girl, it was me. LOL.’