Laverne Cox, 50, shows off her incredible figure in a skimpy Gucci bikini

She keeps her relationship and boyfriend out of the limelight after meeting her match on Tinder and revealing that she had “fallen in love.”

But Laverne Cox shared a snippet of vacationing in Anguilla with the ‘love of her life’ on her Instagram, forming a steamy bikini clip on Monday.

The 50-year-old Orange Is The New Black star showed off her amazing physique in a Gucci print bikini, which came with a matching fanny pack.

The actress frolicked in the sand in the windswept video as she played with her blonde locks and danced for the camera.

Laverne soaked up the rays of Caribbean heat as she walked along the shoreline with beautiful blue waters as her backdrop.

She wrote: ‘It’s too cold in New York. Trying to remember what this Anguilla beach moment felt like. 2022 served up a beautiful vacation time with the love of my life. #Gratitude.’

Earlier this year, Laverne appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared publicly that she’s been dating for a few months.

Laverne revealed that the new couple had been dating for six months, but kept their personal information under wraps during the chat.

The star revealed that they met on the dating app Tinder in the middle of last year and fell in love after several months of seeing each other.

She revealed that her love is 22 years her junior and that he had never dated a transgender woman before her.

Prior to her current relationship, Laverne dated her ex-boyfriend Kyle Draper, but announced their split in 2019.

Draper is the CEO of a record label and they also met on Tinder.