Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen believes King Charles won't hold back from sharing his 'strength of opinion'

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

When he designed the floors for Buckingham Palace, Prince Philip made it very clear that he ‘hated’ them.

And Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen believes King Charles won’t hold back from speaking his mind either.

Speaking at the launch party for his new book More, More, More to The Daily’s Mail’s Richard Eden, the Changing Rooms star, 57, described the King’s ‘strength of opinion’.

Thoughts: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, 57, believes King Charles won’t hold back on speaking his mind

Laurence, who has met the new king many times, said: ‘People who know him very well say he will not stop spreading his views, not if he has any real power of opinion.’

‘This is someone that President Trump refused to be left in a room with because he knew Prince Charles would speak out.

‘He knew he was going to do all that finger-pointing about Trump’s eco-credentials.’

Harsh: Laurence, who has met the new king many times, said: ‘People who know him very well say he won’t stop pushing his views, not if he has any real power of opinion’

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, Laurence recalled designing the floors at Buckingham Palace in her early career, which Prince Philip ‘hated’.

“Anyway, I helped create this floor and it was a really nice moment and then 10 or 15 years later, when I was involved with the Cutty Stark Trust, I met Prince Philip,” he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

‘ I said to him [Prince Philip]”the floor we’re standing on, I designed that,” and he rocked back and forth on his feet and said, “I never liked it,” laughed the designer.

Oh no: Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, Laurence recalled designing the floors at Buckingham Palace in his early career, which Prince Philip ‘hated’

Elsewhere, speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Laurence claimed Kim Kardashian’s minimalist Hidden Hills mansion was a sign of her ‘social insecurities’.

The interior designer discussed the reality star’s bare furniture, calling the minimalist trend a look for people who are ‘not happy with themselves.’

Known for his flamboyant aesthetic and charming personality, Laurence has always advocated a bold look and believes that you can tell a lot about a person from their interior.

Oops: ‘I told him [Prince Philip]”the floor we’re standing on, I designed it,” and he rocked back and forth on his feet and said, “I never liked it,” laughed the designer.

Statement: Elsewhere, speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Laurence claimed Kim Kardashian’s minimalist Hidden Hills mansion as a sign of her ‘social insecurities’

Discussing Kim’s $20 million Calabasa home, Laurence told MailOnline at the launch of his book More More More: Making Maximalism Work in Your Home and Life: ‘This signifies great social insecurity.

‘Minimalism is never synonymous with people who are happy with themselves.’

He laughed: ‘People who are happy with themselves, well, they have their knickers hanging from a chandelier because they know the chandelier needed something, and hey, those knickers can tell a story or two!’

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen’s new book, MORE MORE MORE is available in all good booksellers