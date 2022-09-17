Lauren Winfield-Hill century propels Northern Diamonds into final

Northern Diamonds 231 for 6 (Winfield-Hill 125*, Heath 54) beat southern vipers 226 for 9 (Elwis 61, Windsor 49*, Armitage 3-37) with four wickets

Lauren Winfield-Hill’s brilliant 125 unbeaten run-a-ball led the Northern Diamonds to the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy next Sunday at Lord’s, at the expense of champion Southern Vipers, who failed to defend 227 at Headingley and lost by four wickets.

Winfield-Hill sent off a chase that had stumbled to 79 for 4 in this final group match where the winner gets it all, getting help from fellow wicketkeeper batter Bess Heath, who contributed 54 to a fifth-wicket partnership of 129.

The Vipers, the back-to-back champions who placed 226 for 9, now have to enter the semi-final Eliminator clash with South East Stars on Wednesday – probably at Beckenham – to keep their hopes of the ‘threepeat’ alive.

If they win, all three RHF Trophy finals will have been fought between the Diamonds and the Vipers, with the latter winning the previous two. After reaching a total of four regional finals, the Diamonds now hope to take home their first trophy.

The Vipers, for whom Georgia Elwiss took the top score with 61 out of 95, topped the table in this game and passed the Diamonds at net run-rate after five wins apiece and lost with seven overs to spare. They fell to 24 for 2 within four overs after choosing to bat.

Lizzie Scott flattened Ella McCaughan’s leg stump with a big in-swinger in the opening before Linsey Smith caught England’s Maia Bouchier lbw for 9.

But Elwiss and Georgia Adams, her captain, kept calm with a score of 72 points in 17 overs before Adams had a momentary concentration delay at 33 to open the door again at 96 for 3 in the 21st. She handed leg spinner Katie Levick the first of two wickets when she was stumped by Winfield-Hill.

Elwiss reached her fifty off 77 balls shortly afterwards, but lost to Paige Scholfield bowled by Levick. And she herself was gone four overs later when she played back to one that slipped through the off-spinner Emma Marlow.

With 143 to 5 after 33 overs, the Diamonds had reaffirmed the authority they had gained in the opening phase. Captain Hollie Armitage then hit her third ball as Chloe Hill broke her leg spin halfway through, the first of three wickets to fall for 23 when Tara Norris ran out and caught Alice Monaghan behind Armitage, who came back 3 for 37 from seven overs. The last two fell in as many deliveries, leaving Vipers 182 ahead of 8 in the 42nd.

But, just as happened at the start, the Diamonds failed to hold the pressure, as allowing 32 runs in wide suggests.

Emily Windsor collected an unbeaten 49 and scored the lion’s share of 44 added for the last two wickets with Charlotte Taylor and debutante leg spinner Finty Trussler. Armitage had the former left halfway through the final.

But the Diamonds’ task to remove the poison would be far from easy against a Vipers team to reckon with. And it showed, as they stumbled to 79 for 4 within 16 overs.

Smith battered left arm seamer Norris halfway through the start before second wicket pair Winfield-Hill and Armitage split 44. Then came the loss of three wickets for 17, sparked by a slashing Armitage who shot Adams’ off-spin behind him.

That was followed by two wickets in the 19-year-old Trussler’s second over, the 16th. Sterre Kalis pulled a full toss into the deep midwicket before Leah Dobson was lbw.

But Winfield-Hill, who won the Hundred earlier this month at Lord’s with Oval Invincibles, was not deterred. She reached her eighth fifty of the summer in all 56-ball cricket and was particularly strong in the drive.

With Heath’s help, they turned the game back in their favor in a defining alliance of 25 over and by the time Winfield-Hill reached her fourth professional career – her first this summer – with 105 balls, the game was frozen at 195 for 4 in the 36th left.