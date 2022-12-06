Lauren Simpson, a fitness coach shared five funny habits in the gym

Others related to the video, which has now gone viral

There was talk of a “foot dance” for lifting and struggling to change weight

The 32-year-old shared a light-hearted video on Instagram in which she shows off habits

Fitness coach Lauren Simpson shared in the gym that ‘no one talks about’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A leading Australian fitness coach has revealed five common exercise habits that ‘nobody talks about’.

Lauren Simpson, 32, from Sydney, shared a lighthearted video on Instagram with her two million Instagram followers.

In the clip, Lauren can be seen about to perform various exercises before pointing out a mistake or habit that “everyone does” — such as struggling to change the weight on a cable machine or doing a “foot dance” before deadlifting .

She also poked fun at the difficulty of picking up weighted plates of acrylic nails from the gym floor and forgetting to shave your armpits before doing a pull-up.

Scroll down for video

Sydney fitness coach Lauren Simpson (pictured) shared the funny “no one talks about” habits and shortcomings at the gym

In the clip, Lauren can be seen about to perform several exercises before pointing out a mistake or habit that “everyone does.” She poked fun at the difficulty of picking up weighted plates of acrylic nails from the gym floor and forgetting to shave your armpits before doing a pull-up

At first, Lauren went to use the assisted pull-up machine, but realized she had forgotten to adjust the weight and the knee crutch immediately dropped.

She then admitted that changing the weights on cable machines can be tricky because the pin often gets stuck.

“This feels harder than the exercise itself,” Lauren joked, and you can see her struggling to remove the pin from the machine to change the weight.

Before deadlifting — an exercise that involves lifting a weighted barbell off the floor — Lauren joked about the “foot dance” many do before doing the exercise.

When performing this movement, it is important that the feet are placed correctly and firmly on the ground.

During each set or after completing the exercise, Lauren emphasized how difficult it is to lift the weighted plates off the floor – especially with acrylic nails on them.

Lauren admitted that changing the weights on cable machines can be tricky because the pin often gets stuck (left). Before deadlifting – an exercise that involves lifting a weighted barbell off the floor – Lauren joked about the “foot dance” many do before doing the exercise (right)

During each set or after completing a deadlift, Lauren emphasized how difficult it is to lift the weighted plates off the floor – especially with acrylic nails on them

Lauren also finds it embarrassing to perform overhead exercises like shoulder presses or pull-ups when she hasn’t shaved her armpits.

In the video, she can be seen hanging from a handlebar and about to raise a chin, but realizes she hasn’t shaved, then jumps down and scrunches up her face.

The funny video has since been viewed more than 145,000 times and others made light of the five points.

The funny video has since been viewed more than 145,000 times and others made light of the five points mentioned

“HAHA this!” noted a fellow fitness coach, another woman wrote, “The armpit, I on every day of the upper body.”

A third added, “Hate the cable battle, I’m so embarrassed after a while and walk away.”

“The nail is real,” a fourth added.

Another woman commented, “Trying to insert barbell clips is worse than the exercise itself.”

But some don’t believe women should worry about armpit hair at the gym.

“I don’t think having hairy armpits or legs is anything to worry about,” one woman added, and another suggested laser hair removal.