Lauren Silverman, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara hit the town after filming America’s Got Talent

Lauren Silverman looked stunning as she toured the city with America’s Got Talent judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara after filming the show’s finale.

Lauren, 45, fiancé to Simon Cowell, showed off her sensational figure in a black midi dress as she stepped out with the glamorous girls for a late dinner at Madeo restaurant in West Hollywood.

She added a bold red blazer to the look while boosting her height in a pair of black heels.

Lauren wore a glamorous makeup look and tucked her dark brown dresses behind her ears, showing off her silver jewelry.

Heidi, 49, put on a very leggy display in a pink patterned mini dress, along with a pair of gold heels.

Sofia, 50, looked effortlessly chic in a black and white jumpsuit, as she ramped up her height in a pair of platform heels.

The trio were also joined by their good friend Terri Seymour, who cut a glamorous figure in a dazzling silver dress.

Chic: the star of the modern family with dazzling silver jewelry and a black handbag

Beauty: The trio were also joined by their good friend Terri Seymour, who cut a glamorous figure in a dazzling silver dress

Sofia has been a judge on the popular competition series since 2020, where she teams up with Heidi, Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Heidi initially began appearing on America’s Got Talent during its eighth season, which aired in 2013.

Lauren met her husband Simon while still married to Andrew, her millionaire real estate developer.

Outing: They were joined by several other friends for a sumptuous meal after a busy evening of filming

Fun: Terri was all smiles when Heidi showed her something funny on her phone screen

Their affair became famous and Simon’s life changed in late July 2013 when news broke of Lauren’s pregnancy with their son Eric.

Simon posed the question about the couple’s annual New Year’s outing in Barbados with their son Eric and Lauren’s son Adam.

Despite Simon’s previous staunch vows to never walk down the aisle, an insider recently claimed that over the past two years — during which the global pandemic struck and the star broke his back after a bicycle accident — Simon changed his mind.

Simon previously admitted that he may never see himself dating again when he started to change his mind about marriage after falling in love with Lauren.

He said he decided to propose to his longtime girlfriend in January after feeling they were already engaged while living together during the lockdown.

He described the Covid-19 pandemic as a “make or break” moment for relationships and said lockdown helped him and Lauren get closer and realize just how much they can relate to each other.

He told The Sun: ‘I couldn’t see myself ever dating anyone again. The idea of ​​going out on a first date now is too weird.”