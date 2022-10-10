Lauren Sanchez flashes her toned abs on date night with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez showed off her toned abs in a crop top as she enjoyed a romantic dinner date with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Malibu, California on Sunday.

The couple were spotted holding hands at celebrity hotspot Nobu, one of their go-to eateries in the Los Angeles area. The famous Japanese restaurant is known for both its cuisine and its stunning outdoor terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Sanchez, 52, was dressed to impress in a cream short-sleeved crop top with a mock neck, paired with a matching high-waisted pleated skirt, a combination that exposed her upper stomach.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, 52, enjoyed a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday

Sanchez was dressed to impress in a cream short-sleeved crop top with a mock neck paired with a matching high-waisted pleated skirt, a combination that exposed her upper stomach

The former news anchor wore her long dark hair pulled back in a low ponytail with pieces framing her face. She topped off her date-night look with hoop earrings and a stack of bangles around her wrist.

They arrived at the restaurant late in the afternoon for an early dinner, and she wore dark square shades to shield her eyes from the California sun.

When they left Nobu, Sanchez held on to her billionaire beau with one hand and her brown Hermès Kelly bag with the other.

The starting price for a Kelly is around $10,000, but the highly sought-after handbag can sell for $100,000 or more depending on the style.

Sanchez also carried a flat turquoise box in her hand as if it were a clutch.

Nobu Malibu is one of the couple’s go-to spots when they live in Los Angeles

The famous Japanese restaurant is known for both its cuisine and its stunning outdoor terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Sanchez topped off her date-night look with hoop earrings and a stack of bangles on her wrist

Bezos, 58, was dressed a bit more casually than his ladylove in a short-sleeved navy button-up, which he wore tucked into dark jeans.

He accessorised his dinner date outfit with a chain bracelet, a black belt and matching shoes. Like Sanchez, he also wore sunglasses, but he opted for a pair of classic aviators.

The world’s second-richest man, who has an estimated net worth of $137 billion, had a small smile on his face as he left the restaurant with Sanchez after their early dinner.

He had his cell phone in his hand, ready to take a call at a moment’s notice.

It is unclear when exactly Bezos and Sanchez got together, but their affair was revealed by the National Enquirer in January 2019.

Bezos was dressed a little more casually than his ladylove in a short-sleeved navy button-up paired with dark jeans

The world’s second richest man, who has an estimated net worth of $137 billion, had a small smile on his face as he stepped out with his girlfriend

Bezos completed his dinner look with a chain bracelet, a black belt and matching black shoes

Bezos held onto Sanchez’s hand as they left the celebrity hotspot together after their early dinner

Sanchez had a flat turquoise box in her free hand as they left the restaurant together

Soon after, the entrepreneur and investor split from his wife of over 25 years and the mother of his four children, MacKenzie Scott, 52.

After their divorce, Scott became one of the richest women in the world with a four percent stake in Amazon.

The philanthropist then married high school teacher Dan Jewett in March 2021. She announced their union on the Giving Pledge website when she added his name to her pledge to donate the majority of their wealth to charity.

Scott has since removed all mention of him from the site, and New York Times reported on Sept. 28 that she had filed for divorce in Washington state two days earlier.

Sanchez was also married when her relationship with Bezos was outed. Her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, 57, was reportedly the one who introduced her to Bezos in the first place.

Whitesell, a powerful man in his own right, is the executive chairman of Endeavor, the parent company of talent agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment (WME).

Sanchez wore her long dark hair pulled back in a low ponytail with pieces framing her face

Sanchez wore dark, boxy shades to shield her eyes from the California sun

Sanchez also had her brown mini Hermès Kelly bag in hand when they got to the parking lot

The starting price for a Kelly is around $10,000, but the highly sought-after handbag can sell for $100,000 or more depending on the style

Bezos and Scott finalized their divorce in April 2019 — the same month that Sanchez and Whitesell ended their marriage.

Sanchez shares two children with Whitesell, a son, Evan Whitesell, 16, and a daughter, Eleanor Whitesell, 14. She also has an older son, Nikko Gonzalez, 21, with her ex-boyfriend, retired NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.

She and Bezos made their first public appearance together in May 2019 before traveling to St. Barts for vacation. Months later, they made their red carpet debut in January 2020.

Bezos and Sanchez have spent the past three years traveling the world together, and he had her full support when he blasted off into space on his company’s rocket in June 2021.

The couple’s outing comes just days after it was revealed that William Shatner found his trip to space aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket last year a deeply sad experience.

The 91-year-old Star Trek star wrote about his experience in his new memoir, ‘Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.’ An excerpt published by Variety offered a deeper insight into his reaction to seeing Earth from space.

It is unclear when exactly Bezos and Sanchez got together, but their affair was revealed by the National Enquirer in January 2019

Soon after, the entrepreneur and investor split from his wife of over 25 years and the mother of his four children, MacKenzie Scott, 52, while Sanchez left her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell, 57. They have been together ever since

Bezos and Sanchez have spent the past three years traveling the world together, and he had her full support when he blasted off into space on his company’s rocket in June 2021

Shatner wrote in his memoir that he never realized how precious life on Earth was until he left it.

The revelations come a year after Shatner stepped out of the Blue Origin capsule in October 2021 and broke down in tears, telling Bezos, ‘Everyone in the world has to do this.’

‘I discovered that beauty isn’t out there, it’s down here, with all of us. Leaving it behind deepened my connection to our little planet,’ he explained in his new book.

He said that seeing the Earth so fragile filled him with sadness to think how humanity is so freaked out about its destruction.

‘It was one of the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered. The contrast between the vicious cold of space and the warm care of the Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness.’

“My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration,” he added. ‘Instead it felt like a funeral.’