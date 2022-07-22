Lauren Sanchez donates $1M to assist migrant children in Mexico

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, has donated $1 million to a nonprofit that helps migrant children, following the Amazon founder’s efforts to polish his own philanthropic credentials after being accused of stinginess.

Charitable organization This Is About Humanity announced the donation on Thursday and said the funds would support its efforts to provide services to migrant children on the US-Mexico border.

Sanchez, 52, is a former television news anchor and founder of an aerial film production company, and is reported to have a net worth of approximately $30 million.

She is also divorced from multimillionaire businessman Patrick Whitesell, the chairman of media agency Endeavour, which owns the UFC and Miss Universe.

Sanchez can be seen on a recent visit to Tijuana, where she toured the service centers run by the charity group This Is About Humanity, which focuses on separated and reunited migrant families.

Bezos and Sanchez pose together in Paris for an Instagram post on Friday

This Is Humanity, which focuses on family separations and border reunions, said Sanchez has been a long-time advocate and helped fund several of its service centers in Tijuana.

“At any given moment, thousands of people seek safety and the US-Mexico border,” Sanchez said in a statement.

‘Many of those people are children and teenagers who are still growing and learning. It should be clear to everyone that wherever you were born, you have the right to a playful, educational and enriching childhood,” she added.

Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of This is About Humanity, said the group was “honoured” to receive Sanchez’s donation.

Sanchez’s donation, announced in a slick press release, complete with photos of her visiting migrant children in Tijuana, came as her friend Bezos urged him to improve his philanthropic image.

Bezos has faced scathing criticism in recent years for the relative scarcity of his charitable donations compared to other billionaires.

After his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019, Scott far surpassed Bezos in philanthropy, although her fortunes were much smaller after the split.

Bezos dramatically accelerated his donations in 2021 by announcing $1 billion in donations, the most he’d given away in a year since Amazon went public in 1997.

It was enough to put him on the Forbes list of last year’s 25 most philanthropic billionaires — though with just $2.4 billion in donations for life, he’s still way behind Scott’s $12.5 billion in donations, according to the magazine.

At the top of last year’s rankings was Warren Buffet with $46.1 billion in lifetime donations.

So far this year, Bezos has donated at least $118 million in Amazon stock to an unidentified charity, official records show.

One of his major philanthropic focal points was the Bezos Earth Fund, a $10 billion initiative focused on fighting climate change.

Last year, Scott remarried Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher in Seattle, who joined her in the Giving Pledge and vowed to donate most of their fortune to charity.

Sanchez’s ex-husband Patrick Whitesell also found love last year when he married Australian actress Pia Miller

Sanchez is also vice president of the Bezos Earth Fund, a sign of her growing commitment to her friend’s philanthropy.

Bezos has sometimes been ranked as the richest man in the world, but on Friday his net worth was $148 billion, finishing second behind Elon Musk, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index.

Scott was ranked 39th on the list with a fortune of $30.9 billion.

