Lauren Phillips left shocked when a man sat next to her on a flight watching a homemade porn video

Lauren Phillips recently endured a flight from hell.

The radio host recalled sitting next to a man watching homemade porn on his phone last week during a trip to the Gold Coast during her KIIS FM show on Monday.

She said the man had watched the dirty video, which showed him and a mysterious blonde, 25 times during the flight.

Lauren, 41, told her co-host Jase Hawkins that when the man closed the video and went to his home screen, she saw a picture of him and his girlfriend — and it wasn’t the lady in the video.

She said it made for an uncomfortable flight: “I don’t know which is worse, that I had a full view of what he was doing over the weekend or that there’s another lady in the video.

“He’s watched his and a beautiful blonde lady’s homemade production over 25 times,” she added.

She told co-host Jase Hawkins that the passenger next to her continued to watch a dirty video featuring him and a mysterious blonde on a flight to Gold Coast last week.

Jase cheekily asked her how the man “performed” in the video and Lauren begrudgingly admitted he was “pretty impressive.”

It comes after Lauren recently spoke about her personal life following her divorce from Lachlan Spark in 2018 after a year of marriage.

The radio star exposed everything while speaking to the Herald Sun last month, calling herself a “human disaster.”

Lauren said the flight was not particularly enjoyable

“The first thing I learned in this radio job is that your privacy is gone and you talk a lot about your personal life, which is unlike any job I’ve had before,” she said.

Lauren explained that she liked being part of a team where nothing was off the table, before adding that she also had the right space for it.

“It’s no secret that I’ve had two difficult years, but it’s really nice to be back in Melbourne for a job I’ve dreamed of for a long time,” she said.

It comes after Lauren recently spoke about her personal life following her divorce from Lachlan Spark (pictured) in 2018 after a year of marriage