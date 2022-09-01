Lauren Phillips is seen for the first time since being rushed to hospital

<!–

Lauren Phillips is pictured for the first time since she was rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe in the middle of the night.

The KIIS FM radio host, 41, appeared to be on the mend as she took her dogs for a walk in Melbourne on Thursday.

Lauren, who used to be the weather host for Nine’s Weekend Today, kept warm in a red puffer jacket, which she paired with black tights and a matching sweater.

The radio host completed her casual look with white and orange sneakers and a blue cap.

While walking, Lauren saw a cup of coffee at a local cafe.

Lauren was rushed to hospital on Saturday after struggling to breathe in the middle of the night.

She revealed on her KIIS FM breakfast show Jase & Lauren on Wednesday that her partner Paul O’Brien called an ambulance after she couldn’t breathe.

‘I’m feeling a little better. But Saturday night was scary,” she admitted.

“I woke up breathless and choking,” Lauren explained.

‘The [paramedics] tried to get my breathing back on track but they just couldn’t get over it so they took me to [hospital].’

Lauren was tested for coronavirus and flu after arriving at the hospital.

“All the tests were clear, but it turned out to be a serious respiratory virus,” she revealed.

She revealed on her KIIS FM breakfast show Jase & Lauren on Wednesday that her partner Paul O’Brien called an ambulance after she couldn’t breathe