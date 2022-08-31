Lauren Phillips is rushed to hospital after she couldn’t breathe in the middle of the night

<!–

Weekend Today host Lauren Phillips was rushed to hospital on Saturday after struggling to breathe in the middle of the night.

Lauren, 41, revealed on her KIIS FM breakfast show Jase & Lauren, her boyfriend Paul O’Brien called an ambulance after she couldn’t breathe.

‘I’m feeling a little better. But Saturday night it was scary. I woke up breathless and choking,” she explained.

‘The [paramedics] tried to get my breathing back on track but they just couldn’t get over it so they took me to [hospital].’

Lauren was tested for coronavirus and flu after arriving at the hospital.

“All the tests came back clear, but it turned out to be a serving respiratory virus,” she revealed.

It comes after Lauren spoke recently about her personal life following her divorce from Lachlan Spark in 2018 after a year of marriage.

The KIIS FM star bared it all while speaking to the Herald Sun earlier this month, calling herself a “disaster of a human.”

“The first thing I learned in this job is that your privacy is basically gone and you talk a lot about your personal life, which is unlike any job I’ve had before,” she said.

Lauren explained that she liked being part of a team where nothing was off the table, before adding that she also had the right space for it.

“It’s no secret that I’ve had two difficult years, but it’s really nice to be back in Melbourne for a job I’ve dreamed of for a long time,” she said.

‘Life for most people is not what it seems at first glance. It certainly wasn’t polished and it wasn’t perfect, but I came out the other side.

“I tried to do it in a good mood and stay as positive as possible.”