Lauren Goodger’s sister Rianna praises the ‘brave’ reality TV in gushing birthday post

Lauren Goodger’s sister Rianna took to Instagram on Monday to wish the reality star happy birthday in a gushing post.

Rianna called the former TOWIE star “brave” for coping with “the hardest year” when she called on her 36th birthday.

Lauren had a heartbreaking few months after the unexpected deaths of her newborn daughter Lorena and ex Jake McLean, as well as the alleged assault on her the day of her baby’s funeral.

Tribute: Lauren Goodger’s sister Rianna took to Instagram on Monday to wish the reality star happy birthday in a gushing post

Alongside a photo of Lauren, Rianna wrote, “Happy Birthday to my brave beautiful sister. Even though you’ve been through that most difficult year of your life, you shine like a diamond.

“Me and Teddy (Lauren’s cousin) love you so much,” a birthday song played in the background.

Lauren is beginning to find some sense of normalcy as she treated herself to an early birthday present by pouring out £17,000 worth of jewelery earlier this week.

Family: Rianna (L) called the former TOWIE star “brave” for coping with “the hardest year” when she called on her 36th birthday (pictured together in 2014)

It comes after she announced she had now found her ‘fire and drive’ as she shared a glamorous selfie with ‘fresh lip filler’ and adjusting to ‘normal life’.

The former TOWIE star, who turns 36 on Monday, chose to spend money at luxury jewelry brand Cartier and showed off her new purchases on Instagram on Friday.

While filming her red Cartier bags after going to Selfridges, Lauren showed her fans her 18-karat rose gold, diamond-encrusted Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet, which retails for £10,800.

Sweet: Rianna wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my brave beautiful sister. Even though you went through that most difficult year of your life, you shine like a diamond’ (Lauren pictured with her sisters Nicola and Rianna in 2012)

While also displaying 18kt rose gold Love ring which was decorated with diamonds and costs £6,300.

In her message, Lauren wrote, “Happy Birthday. Something I’ve wanted for a long time.

‘It’s my birthday on Monday. I kept it quiet, but now I’ve treated myself.’

Clearly happy with her new purchases, the TV personality added, “I’m so in love.”

It comes when Lauren bravely went back to work on Thursday after an incredibly tough period in her life.

Treat: Lauren is starting to get back to normal as she treated herself to an early birthday present by splashing out on £17,000 worth of jewelery

Pricey: Lauren filmed her red Cartier bags after going to Selfridges, showing fans her 18-karat rose gold, diamond-encrusted Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet, which retails for £10,800

Lauren looked sensational in an instant as she slipped on a daring camisole and opted for a radiant, full makeup palette.

In her story, she also shared her ‘lip top-up’ as she pouted her newly filled lips at the clinic.

She wrote: ‘Photographing my first day back to work today. After taking a break from my mind after all I’ve been through, I decided to find that fire and drive in me.’

Lauren continued: ‘Slowly and little by little Lauren is coming back, maybe I’ll never be the same, but I’m adjusting to normal life and it feels good, thank you. makeup @makeupwithamanie.’