Lauren Goodger takes daughter Larose for a walk in her pram after the tragic death of newborn Lorena

Former The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger was spotted on Monday walking with daughter Larose, one, in East London.

The 35-year-old put on a brave face as she stepped outside, with the outing coming weeks after the tragic death of her newborn daughter Lorena in July.

Lauren tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her birth.

For the walk, Lauren kept it casual and beat the heat in a black tee and matching pants.

She pulled her dark locks back and off her face in a loose ponytail and wore natural-looking makeup.

The reality star wore a pair of flip flops and wore dark sunglasses and a gold necklace.

Larose looked cozy as a bug in her pink leopard print pram and wore a cute pink outfit.

It’s been a rough few months for Lauren, who is mourning the tragic deaths of daughter Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean.

Last month, Lauren wrote a touching post about her grief, saying she plans to write a book about the tragedy someday to help others who may be going through the loss of a child.

“I want to thank you all for the support, I’m broken,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram stories at the time.

One day I will write my second book and tell my story to everyone I experienced when I was old. And hopefully it can be someone’s survival guide.’

Lauren released her first book, Secrets of an Essex Girl, in 2013.

In her post, Lauren said she is “strong” and actively gets up every day and does things to help deal with her grief.

“I’m strong and I don’t lie down, I get up again and I keep going and what I’ve found is that I’m doing all the things I couldn’t do during pregnancy,” she said.

Lauren said she remains “positive” and added that she has set herself some goals for next year.

“I have goals in this terrible time of pain. I’ve set goals and how different will life be next year this time,” she finished.

Lorena was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck, and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after she was born.

Lauren recently unveiled her touching tattoo in honor of Lorena, which was made with the ashes of her late daughter.

She said, “Every day I came through my list which is full of things to do for my babies, my home, my future, for my Larose and my angel baby.

“This was one on my list that I thought about every day and I’m so glad it’s done.”

Cremation tattoos are made with a mixture of regular tattoo ink and a small amount of cremation ash to make the tribute more meaningful.

The reality star filmed the wrist ink and revealed the tribute via Instagram – ‘For you my baby girl’ badge.

Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

Lauren said she went through a “horrific whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey in July.

She recently thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of heartbreak.”

Lauren wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this terrible whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this horrible, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“I asked Lorena when I got her home the night before her funeral, ‘Please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you are always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.”

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.