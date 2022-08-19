Lauren Goodger spends quality time with daughter Larose

Lauren Goodger enjoyed some quality time with daughter Larose on Thursday after breaking her silence on the harrowing recent events in her life.

The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, to complications during birth last month as she grieved for her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car was 70 feet from a cliff in Turkey collapsed.

Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

Company: Lauren Goodger enjoyed some quality time with daughter Larose on Thursday after breaking her silence on the harrowing recent events in her life

The star’s blue eye was evident on recent outings, but thankfully seemed to heal when she visited a local farm shop in Essex with her daughter and a friend.

Lauren was dressed all in black for the outing as she paired a chiffon blouse with matching flares.

She wore a gold heart-shaped necklace and carried a small white handbag.

Tragic: The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, to complications during birth last month and is mourning ex-boyfriend Jake McLean

Traumatic: Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail after the incident

The outing came as she thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of grief.”

She wrote on Instagram: ‘I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this horrific horrific whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this awful, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

On the mend: The star’s blue eye was evident on recent outings, but seemed to be happily cured when she visited a local farm shop in Essex with her daughter

Understated look: Lauren dressed all in black for the outing as she paired a chiffon blouse with matching flares

Heart: She wore a gold heart-shaped necklace and carried a small white handbag

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“I asked Lorena when I got her home the night before her funeral, ‘Please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you’re always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.

Tragic: Lauren thanked her fans for their support on Thursday during a ‘terrible time of grief’ after an incredibly difficult period in her life

Heartbreaking: Lauren tragically lost her newborn daughter giving birth to her last month after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord tied around her neck

“I’ll never get over it, but I’m learning and Larose is my rock. She kept me going mentally and physically. I love you so much, my little girl.’

It comes after Lauren shared how she took home the ashes of her late daughter Lorena after she died last month due to complications during her birth.

Lauren shared a heartbreaking photo of her firstborn Larose, 12 months, and the small urn after returning home with the ashes.

Heartbreaking: It comes as Lauren shared how she brought home her late daughter Lorena’s ashes and shared a photo of her firstborn Larose, 12 months, and the small urn

Terrible: Lauren, who attended her ex-boyfriend’s funeral the day before, captioned the photo, “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today. She’s at home with us now’

Lauren, who attended her ex-boyfriend’s funeral the day before, captioned the photo: “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today. She’s at our house now.’

She tragically lost her daughter Lorena after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after her birth.

Lorena was laid to rest two weeks before Jake’s funeral on Tuesday, with Lauren’s black eye clearly visible during the service.

Traumatic: Her daughter Lorena was laid to rest two weeks before Jake’s funeral on Tuesday. Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016

It is reported that Lauren’s friends have formed a ‘fort of support’ around the reality star and that she is staying with a friend while she recovers from the alleged attack.

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.

Jake and his TOWIE star girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou, 31, were together in the horror car accident that killed Jake and left her seriously injured.

The funeral was attended by supercars and expensive luxury vehicles, while Jake’s family and friends covered the cars with a Lamborghini floral arrangement.