Lauren Goodger shares sweet photo of daughter Larose after collecting baby Lorena’s ashes

Lauren Goodger shared a sweet post in the early hours of Thursday morning dedicated to her daughter Larose, 12 months.

The former TOWIE star shared a photo of her little girl whom she called her “friend for life” after a rough few days attending her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean’s funeral.

On Wednesday, the doting mother also collected the ashes of her daughter Lorena, after she died of complications during her birth last month.

Lauren shared a photo of her eldest daughter Larose from her recent first birthday party and added an audio track with the words:

“A daughter is God’s way of saying I thought you could use a lifelong friend. Cheers to raising a queen who will be by your side forever.”

On Wednesday night, Lauren, 35, shared a heartbreaking photo of her firstborn and the small urn containing Lorena’s ashes.

Lauren, who attended her ex-boyfriend’s funeral a day ago, captioned the photo: “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today. She’s at our house now.’

Lauren tragically lost her daughter Lorena after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after her birth.

She was laid to rest two weeks before Jake’s funeral on Tuesday.

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.

Lauren took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more sweet tributes from her late ex-boyfriend Jake, a day after his funeral in Essex.

Lauren was allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral by her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, who was arrested and released on bail.

Her black eye was clearly visible on Tuesday at the service.

On Wednesday, the grieving TV star shared a video of Jake walking down the street in happier times, along with Monica’s song Angel Of Mine.

She then shared a photo of some of the floral tributes left for Jake, including the words, “Cuzzy” and “brother,” and a Rolex watch.

Lauren previously shared a gallery of images of her ex along with Mariah Carey’s song Always Be My Baby.

She also posted a picture of the Order of Service with the words: ‘Beautiful, caring and loving son, brother, cousin, father, cousin and friend.

His smile and energy would brighten anyone’s day. To know Jake was to love him. A true legend. May he rest in peace.’

Lauren was pictured watching the procession at Jake’s funeral, which was led by a hearse decorated with a floral arrangement in the shape of a Lamborghini emblem.

In a post-service Instagram tribute, she said her late partner would take care of Lorena as she shared a series of throwback snaps with Jake.

Lauren tragically lost her newborn daughter in childbirth last month and was reportedly assaulted just hours after the funeral.

The tragic loss came as she was still grieving the loss of her ex, and a visibly emotional Lauren dressed in white for the service.

It is reported that Lauren’s friends have formed a ‘fort of support’ around the reality star and that she is staying with a friend while she recovers from the alleged attack.

Jake and his TOWIE star girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou, 31, were together in the horror car accident that killed Jake and left her seriously injured.

The funeral was attended by supercars and expensive luxury vehicles, while Jake’s family and friends covered the cars with a Lamborghini floral arrangement.

A large photo of a smiling Jake was placed in the back of the hearse.

Jake’s girlfriend Yazmin was not pictured at the funeral amid reports from Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed she played a role in her son’s death.

It was alleged that the couple had a raging argument in a nightclub shortly before the car accident, but Yazmin has maintained that this did not happen.

MailOnline has reached out to a Yazmin representative for further comment.

After the service, Lauren took to Instagram to share a photo montage with Jake with the caption: ‘Rip Jake you are always separated from me…we shared something for 5 years solid like no other ❤️ take care of Lorena for me , my angel baby.’ [sic].