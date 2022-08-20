Lauren Goodger shares post about ‘no support’ after going through a ‘horrendous whirlwind’

Lauren Goodger shared a post about receiving ‘no support’ after a ‘terrible whirlwind’ in recent weeks.

The former TOWIE star, 35, tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, to complications during birth last month as she grieved for her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car was 70 feet from a cliff in Turkey collapsed.

Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

On a black background, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: “No support was the only motivation I needed.”

Another message that quickly followed read: “What’s not real doesn’t last, so I’ll just let everything play.”

It comes shortly after she thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of grief.”

She wrote on Instagram: ‘I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this horrific horrific whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this awful, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“I asked Lorena when I got her home the night before her funeral, ‘Please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you’re always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.

Tragic: Lauren thanked her fans for their support on Thursday during a ‘terrible time of heartbreak’ after an incredibly difficult period in her life

It comes after Lauren shared how she took home the ashes of her late daughter Lorena after she died last month due to complications during her birth.

Lauren shared a heartbreaking photo of her firstborn Larose, 12 months, and the small urn after they brought the ashes home.

Lauren, who attended her ex-boyfriend’s funeral the day before, captioned the photo: “We picked up Lorena’s ashes today. She’s at our house now.’

She tragically lost her daughter Lorena after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after her birth.

Lorena was laid to rest two weeks before Jake’s funeral on Tuesday, with Lauren’s black eye clearly visible during the service.

It is reported that Lauren’s friends have formed a ‘fort of support’ around the reality star and that she is staying with a friend while she recovers from the alleged attack.

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.

Jake and his TOWIE star girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou, 31, were together in the horror car accident that killed Jake and left her seriously injured.

The funeral was attended by supercars and expensive luxury vehicles, while Jake’s family and friends covered the cars with a Lamborghini floral arrangement.