Lauren Goodger shares an update as she throws away the flowers from her daughter Lorena’s funeral

Lauren Goodger took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update on her grief after tragically losing her newborn daughter Lorena to birth complications in July.

The former TOWIE star threw out the funeral floral arrangements and shared that she is taking the process “step by step.”

The 35-year-old TV personality shared a photo of the flowers as she described the process as “the most difficult time of my life.”

The spread featured white floral letters made in Lorena’s name and a collection of pink bunches.

Lauren shared a photo with her 895K followers, explaining, “I just threw away my baby girls’ flowers this morning.

“I’ve kept them all and the outdoor plants in my yard all this time… Step by step❤️,” wrote Lauren, who is also mother to 13-month-old Larose.

She continued with the struggle of being a single parent and coping with the grief, continuing, “The hardest time of my life and grieving alone, just being strong for my Larose.”

Lauren also shared a cryptic quote in her Stories that read, “Keep the real one close. There aren’t too many left.’

While she also shared a black and white selfie the night before – with Mariah Carey’s hit Hero over the top of the snap.

Lorena was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck, and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after she was born.

She shares Larose with ex-partner Charles Drury, who is also Lorena’s father – with the on-off couple who broke up last November.

In addition to the tragic loss of her second daughter, Lauren was allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Charles, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

She also went through a “horrific whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey in July.

Last month, Lauren wrote a touching post about her grief, saying she plans to write a book about the tragedy someday to help others who may be going through the loss of a child.

“I want to thank you all for the support, I’m broken,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram stories at the time.

One day I will write my second book and tell my story to everyone I experienced when I was old. And hopefully it can be someone’s survival guide.’

