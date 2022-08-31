Lauren Goodger sends temperatures soaring as she parades her ample cleavage in pink bikini top

Lauren Goodger put on a busty show on Wednesday as she showed off her curves in a pink bikini top on Instagram.

The former TOWIE star, 35, took to her Instagram Stories to share a positive post, in the wake of her alleged assault and tragic death of her daughter Lorena.

She filmed herself and turned the camera down to reveal her ample cleavage in the pink bralette, which she paired with jeans.

She looked fresh and wore a light makeup palette that accentuated her natural beauty.

Her long dark brown locks were let down to fall over her shoulders as she prepared to start the day.

Lauren captioned the clip: ‘I’m such a morning person! I love waking up in the morning. What will today bring me. Let’s get ready and go outside.”

Lauren tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her birth last month.

She was allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

She went through a “horrific whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey last month.

In her latest caption, the influencer claimed she felt “beautiful again” amid her “road to recovery,” while referencing her recent “heartache, pain and trauma.”

She wrote: ‘My first post from me in a long time…. It’s a road of recovery and I’m taking every bit of self-love I can.

“Thank you @cosmessex Emmie for making me feel beautiful again. It’s been 2 years since I’ve had work on my face. I had 2 babies back to back and had a lot of heartache, pain and trauma, but I find myself again.

“It will take a while for my body shape to return and my mind to stop thinking, but slowly I’m on my way, I had lips, nose and anti-wrinkle… #selflove.”

Lauren recently wrote a touching post following the tragic death of her newborn daughter.

She admitted she was “broken” after the tragedy and said she will one day write a book to help others who might be going through the same.

“I want to thank you all for the support, I am heartbroken,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram stories.

One day I will write my second book and tell my story to everyone I experienced when I was old. And hopefully it can be someone’s survival guide.’

Lauren released her first book, Secrets of an Essex Girl, in 2013.

In her post, Lauren said she is “strong” and actively gets up every day and does things to help deal with her grief.

“I’m strong and I don’t lie down, I get up again and I keep going and what I’ve found is that I’m doing all the things I couldn’t do during pregnancy,” she said.

“My house is spotless and I don’t have washes, it’s constantly cleaned…I go out every day to do a job, even if it’s for myself or for Larose,” she said of her daughter, 12 months.

Lauren said she remains “positive” and added that she has set herself some goals for next year.

“I have goals in this terrible time of pain. I’ve set goals and how different will life be next year this time,” she finished.

Health scares: Just days ago, Lauren Larose had to rush to the doctors because of a mysterious illness she first thought was chickenpox or foot-and-mouth disease

Adorable: Lauren said on Thursday that her daughter is now doing well after the scare, sharing a sweet photo of the toddler at home in her high chair

Just days ago, Lauren was forced to rush Larose to the doctor because of a mysterious illness she first thought was chickenpox or foot-and-mouth disease. But Lauren said on Thursday that her daughter is now doing well after the scare.

Lorena was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck, and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after she was born.

On Sunday, Lauren unveiled her touching tattoo in honor of Lorena, which was made with the ashes of her late daughter.

She said, “Every day I came through my list which is full of things to do for my babies, my home, my future, for my Larose and my angel baby.

“This was one on my list that I thought about every day and I’m so glad it’s done.”

Cremation tattoos are made with a mixture of regular tattoo ink and a small amount of cremation ash to make the tribute more meaningful.

The reality star filmed the wrist ink and revealed the tribute via Instagram – ‘For you my baby girl’ badge.

She recently thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of heartbreak.”

Lauren wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this terrible whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this horrible, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“When I got her home the night before her funeral, I asked Lorena ‘please, please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you are always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.”

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.