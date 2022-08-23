Lauren Goodger rushes sick daughter Larose to the doctors and reveals they both have mystery illness

Lauren Goodger has her ailing daughter Larose rushed to a doctor.

The former TOWIE star, 35, took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning, where she revealed that her one-year-old had become increasingly unwell over the course of a week and now needs medical attention.

Lauren also told her followers that she too is now afflicted with the same mysterious illness, having first believed her daughter had chickenpox or possibly hand, foot and mouth disease.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Lauren wrote: “Larose picked up something last week and I thought it was chicken pox, then hand, foot and mouth.

“I also have what she’s got really bad now, it’s been a week and we’re both so under the weather.

“I’ve dosed us, but I think a doctor is what we need now. I feel even worse this morning than all week.’

Lauren also added a long hashtag that read, “I could do without this.”

The urge to see a doctor comes just days after Lauren paid a moving tribute to her late baby daughter Lorena with a new tattoo of her name.

WHAT IS HAND, FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE? Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a viral infection that causes lesions on a patient’s hands, feet, and mouth. It can also affect the buttocks and genitals. The condition is not related to foot-and-mouth disease in animals. HFMD is usually not serious and does not require treatment, but it can cause secondary infections if the skin is scratched. It is most common in children under 10 years of age, with outbreaks in daycare centers and schools. How can it be spread? Close personal contact, such as hugging an infected person

The air when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Contact with stool, such as changing an infected person’s diapers, then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth before washing your hands

Contact with contaminated objects and surfaces, such as touching a doorknob with viruses on it, then touching your eyes, mouth, or nose before washing your hands Treatment is aimed at adequate fluid intake, a soft diet and, if necessary, painkillers. Source: patient.org and CDC

She tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during childbirth last month.

Lauren revealed on Sunday that the tattoo was made with her child’s ashes and admitted it makes her feel closer to Lorena.

Lauren explained the special tattoo in more detail on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening: “So my Lorena tattoo is tattooed with her ashes. It’s something special. Her ashes are now tattooed in me forever.”

“Every day I came through my list which is full of things to do for my babies, my house, my future, for my Larose and my angel baby.”

She added: “This was one on my list that I thought about every day and I’m so glad it’s done.”

Cremation tattoos are made with a mixture of regular tattoo ink and a small amount of cremation ash to make the tribute more meaningful.

While filming the ink on the wrist, the reality star revealed the tribute via Instagram – captioning ‘For you my baby girl’.

Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

Lauren shared a video of the tattoo, writing, “Today / for you my baby girl,” followed by a photo of it.

The lettering, which sits just above her wrist and to the side, has an ornate butterfly at the end of Lorena’s name.

Elsewhere on her Stories, Lauren shared a post about having ‘no support, on a black background, she shared the quote: ‘No support was the only motivation I needed.’

She tragically lost her daughter Lorena after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after her birth.

It comes as she went through a “terrible whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey last month.

She recently thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of heartbreak.”

Lauren wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this terrible, terrible whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this awful, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“When I got her home the night before her funeral, I asked Lorena ‘please, please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you are always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.”

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.