Lauren Goodger reveals her late daughter Lorena’s ashes were used for touching tribute tattoo

Lauren Goodger paid a moving tribute to her late daughter Lorena on Sunday with a new tattoo of her name.

She tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during childbirth last month.

The former TOWIE star, 35, has now revealed that the tattoo was made using her child’s ashes and admits she feels closer to Lorena.

Lauren explained the special tattoo in more detail on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening: “So my Lorena tattoo is tattooed with her ashes. It’s something special. Her ashes are now tattooed in me forever.”

“Every day I went through my list which is full of things to do for my babies, my house, my future, for my Larose and my angel baby.”

She added: “This was one on my list that I thought about every day and I’m so glad it’s done.”

Cremation tattoos are made with a mixture of normal tattoo ink and a small amount of cremation ash to make the tribute more meaningful.

While filming the ink on the wrist, the reality star revealed the tribute via Instagram – captioning ‘For you my baby girl’.

Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

Lauren shared a video of the tattoo, writing, “Today / for you my baby girl,” followed by a photo of it.

The lettering, which sits just above her wrist and to the side, has an ornate butterfly at the end of Lorena’s name.

Elsewhere on her Stories, Lauren shared a post about having ‘no support, on a black background, she shared the quote: ‘No support was the only motivation I needed.’

She tragically lost her daughter Lorena after she was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after her birth.

It comes as she went through a “terrible whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey last month.

She recently thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of heartbreak.”

Lauren wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this terrible, terrible whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this awful, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“I asked Lorena when I got her home the night before her funeral, ‘Please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you are always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.”

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.