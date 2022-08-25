Lauren Goodger pens an emotional post after the tragic death of daughter Lorena

Lauren Goodger has written a touching post following the tragic death of her newborn daughter Lorena last month.

The former TOWIE star, 35, admitted she was “broken” after the tragedy and said she will one day write a book to help others who may be going through the same.

Lauren tragically lost her newborn baby, Lorena, due to complications during her birth last month.

“I want to thank you all for the support, I am heartbroken,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram stories.

One day I will write my second book and tell my story to everyone I experienced when I was old. And hopefully it can be someone’s survival guide.’

Lauren released her first book, Secrets of an Essex Girl, in 2013.

In her post, Lauren said she is “strong” and actively gets up every day and does things to help deal with her grief.

“I’m strong and I don’t lie down, I get up again and I keep going and what I’ve found is that I’m doing all the things I couldn’t do during pregnancy,” she said.

“My house is spotless and I don’t have washes, it’s constantly cleaned…I go out every day to do a job, even if it’s for myself or for Larose,” she said of her daughter, 12. months.

Lauren said she remains “positive” and added that she has set herself some goals for next year.

“I have goals in this terrible time of pain. I’ve set goals and how different will life be next year this time,” she finished.

Just days ago, Lauren was forced to rush Larose to the doctor because of a mysterious illness she first thought was chickenpox or foot-and-mouth disease. But Lauren said on Thursday that her daughter is now doing well after the scare.

Lorena was born with two knots in her umbilical cord, tied around her neck, and despite ten doctors fighting to save her, she died shortly after she was born.

On Sunday, Lauren unveiled her touching tattoo in honor of Lorena, which was made with the ashes of her late daughter.

She said, “Every day I came through my list which is full of things to do for my babies, my home, my future, for my Larose and my angel baby.

“This was one on my list that I thought about every day and I’m so glad it’s done.”

Cremation tattoos are made with a mixture of regular tattoo ink and a small amount of cremation ash to make the tribute more meaningful.

The reality star filmed the wrist ink and revealed the tribute via Instagram – ‘For you my baby girl’ badge.

Lauren was also allegedly assaulted on the day of her baby’s funeral. Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was later arrested and released on bail following the incident.

It comes as she went through a “terrible whirlwind” with the deaths of both Lorena and her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean – who lost his life when his car plunged 70 feet off a cliff in Turkey last month.

She recently thanked her fans for their support during a “terrible time of heartbreak.”

Lauren wrote on Instagram: “I want to thank everyone for all the love and support in this terrible whirlwind in my life over the past few weeks. I read your messages, thank you!

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained some values ​​in this horrible, heartbroken time… a few new friends and a closer relationship with my current one and some family.

“It really showed me who should be in my life and I love you all.”

Lauren continued, “I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some lifelong lessons no matter how hard it’s been.

“I asked Lorena when I got her home the night before her funeral, ‘Please lead me, let my life lead the path it’s meant to take and give me strength and courage.’

“And I change immediately and I trust her to take my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you’re always with me.’

“And I know you’ve cleaned up and made way for what’s meant to be. I don’t know why I don’t have answers, but I have to trust the process.”

Jake, 33, and Lauren dated Jake from 2012 to 2016 — and they reportedly got together two years ago — but he tragically lost his life when his car fell 70 feet off a cliff in Bodrum on Sunday, July 3. Turkey collapsed.